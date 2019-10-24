LA Music Duo NOMAD & LOLA Revive 40s Song 'Similau' In Haunting New Video

In July, we introduced LA music duo NOMAD & LOLA when they released their remake of the Nancy Sinatra classic "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)".

The husband/wife duo bring to life yet another timeless classic -- the Afro-Cuban song "Similau," co-written by Arden Clar and Harry Coleman. The song is one of the five iconic songs that the duo covers on their debut EP, NOIR, released in early October.

"Similau" has a song revived through the decades. It was first released in 1949 by the Gene Krupa Orchestra and later that same year by Peggy Lee on Capitol Records. Desi Arnaz performed the song at his nightclub on the "I Love Lucy" show in 1952. Fast forward to 2017, Samsung used "Similau" as part of it's soundtrack for a television ad campaign to promote one of their latest phones.

In the video, the two artists turn on their theatrical skills to portray the lyrics of the song. Shot in black and white, the video shows LOLA as the "Spirit in the woods" that discovers the unaware traveling minstrel, NOMAD. With an evil glare and a magical dance of sorts, the Spirit casts a spell on the poor traveler. What happens next is left to the imagination...

The other tracks on their NOIR EP include Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall", "Bésame Mucho" and a mashup of Gershwin's "Summertime" and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" by George Harrison.

For more info on NOMAD & LOLA and their new EP, NOIR, go to: NomadandLola.com





