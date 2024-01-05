LA-Based Producer, Violinist & Educator Bad Snacks Shares Single 'iiwannabe'

Nettwerk is thrilled to announce the signing of LA-based artist, producer, multi-instrumentalist and educator Bad Snacks. She joins the likes of Anomalie, omniboi, il:lo and MÒZÂMBÎQÚE in Nettwerk's experimental electronic community. The signing was initially reported on October 4 by ROSTR, where Bad Snacks hit the #2 spot on the website's trending page.

Known for creating violin-infused genre-bending electronic music, Bad Snacks' catalog boasts an expansive landscape featuring lush strings, driving basslines, and hard-hitting grooves. Her busy 2023 included a two-pack of Spotify Singles (the DSP called her a “lofi star”), a set at Imagine Festival alongside the likes of SOFI TUKKER, Chris Lake and Dom Dolla, and a month spent opening for LP Giobbi on her fall tour.

Today, Bad Snacks shares “iiwannabe,” her first song of the new year and the second from a forthcoming EP after November's “alright, ok” (HERE). The refreshingly lush house track is packed with dreamy synthesized violin and lyrics about growing closer to a love interest.

“iiwannabe is maybe the most fun I've ever had writing & producing a song,” shares Bad Snacks. “It's deeply inspired by Brazilian rhythms as well as some elements I've gathered from Tokyo's ambient music scene, all kind of wrapped up into one dance track that is enormously fun to perform live. It's a sultry little poem over an instrumental that I can't help but move to every time I hear it.”

While not making music herself, Bad Snacks is paving the way for future generations to do the same. She has taught Electronic Production & Design at Berklee College of Music and has worked as a key demonstrator with several of the industry's largest names like Ableton, Roland, Spectrasonics, and Moog. While on tour with LP Giobbi, she hosted several free Ableton workshops with Giobbi's nonprofit Femme House.

