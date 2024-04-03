Kyra Gordon Shares Heartfelt 'Tell Me And I'll Listen'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Genre-bending singer-songwriter Kyra Gordon is back with her latest track, "Tell Me And I'll Listen," an emotional, piano-led ballad OUT NOW through Starita Records. In the vulnerable yet poised vein of Sarah McLachlan, she presents the sonic story of a daughter connecting with her mother. As she lyrically dismantles generational trauma, her vocals soar and give way to the release of a rising bridge. The song helps to showcase the versatility of her upcoming four-track EP 'Traveler,' scheduled for release in June 2024. Through a melodic journey, poetic lyrics, and compelling, down-to-earth vocal delivery, listeners are invited into a deeper connection with their authentic selves.

Gordon has been making her name in singer/songwriter circles for years; earning a loyal and mesmerized following. At the core of her work is her storytelling abilities. A background in acting makes this perfect, especially during live performances; she has an ability to take a story, even if it isn't her own, and turn it into a melodic play. Kyra's "House Concert" performances are an immersive, impromptu mix of singing, spoken narratives, and keyboard work. Her debut album, 'Soul Of A Showgirl,' received acclaim for its incisive lyrics and beguiling melodies.

Gordon's last release, "Burn It Down" presented the classic country tale of a woman scorned with a twist, singing about an ex-wife who instead rises above the ashes. She was inspired by the divorces of many of her close friends, and wanted to offer them a soundtrack to their courage, with powerhouse vocals and palpable angst. She was praised by the likes of Fame Magazine and Earmilk.

"Tell Me And I'll Listen" expands on her breadth genre-wise, moving away from rock/Americana and heading into the territory of introspective folk. Her stream of consciousness lyricism is evident, and unique. She was heavily inspired by her relationship with her own mother, and the "unburdening" of life that she wished she had discussed with her late grandmothers.

She shares, "I feel like I am just now learning how to do this for myself; to honor my own feelings of sadness, anger, and longing, and allow them to be expressed without justification or permission on some giant equalizing scale out there in the stratosphere. My Mom had to raise her siblings, and has always dismissed her own pain in the face of other people's experience. I want her to feel free, to count herself and her own feelings as important, and to express them in a way that feels healing."

Gordon's producer, Rachel Efron, shares, "I also loved the idea of a bridge that finally lets the guard down and tells it like it is. I hoped to convey a calm demeanor belying a well of frustration, grief, anger, and passion." She intentionally focused on Gordon's piano-playing, making it the focal point of the track. "When the strings come in, they add this longing and emotional-other voice. The bass, guitars, and drums layer in at the second verse and complete a more forward-moving groove." The production parallels the lyrical journey: "...pure sweetness except for the bridge, where we're suddenly floored by the emotion; a sonic counterpoint to all that's been withheld all these years. Then, the final chorus gathers our pieces back together."

Gordon concludes, "I wanted the song to feel like eavesdropping at first, and then cracking your heart wide open. It would be very gratifying if my listeners experienced catharsis and it inspired emotional conversations with a loved one."