Kyle Gordon to Release Debut Album 'Kyle Gordon Is Great' in March

Comedic genius Kyle Gordon will be releasing his debut album Kyle Gordon Is Great on March 1 via BMG.

Featuring viral smash hit “Planet Of The Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica)", “Girls Are The Best (feat. Tanya McCabe)", and “Ugliest Girl On The Beach (feat. Antonio Frankfurt)", Kyle Gordon Is Great is the culmination of years of characters and genre parodies that Kyle has developed and perfected in his one-of-a-kind live shows.

Pre-save Kyle Gordon Is Great now at https://kylegordon.lnk.to/KyleGordonIsGreatID

Limited edition signed copies of Kyle Gordon Is Great are available at https://kylegordon.rosecityworks.com/.

“Some of these songs I've turned into super popular digital content, while many will be brand new to my millions of fans and followers,” shares Kyle on his new album. ”My goal with this new project is to create a product that would be both accessible and familiar to my audience, while also being totally original and unique to the comedy landscape.”

Kyle Gordon Is Great Tracklist:

1. Radio Station #1: Country

2. Girls Are the Best (feat. Tanya McCabe)

3. Radio Station #2: Pop Punk/Emo

4. My Life (Is the Worst Life Ever) [feat. Our Wounded Courtship]

5. Radio Station #3: Jazz

6. Ugliest Girl on the Beach (feat. Antonio Frankfurt)

7. Radio Station #4: Pop

8. Planet of the Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica)

9. Crucial Life Lessons for Young Children (feat. Michael Nice)

10. Radio Station #5: Adult Contemporary

11. I Love My Boyfriend (feat. Maleesa Heartsleeve)

12. Radio Station #6: Outlaw

13. Wanderin' (feat. Brody Hardison)

14. Radio Station #7: College Radio

15. The Irish Drinking Song (feat. The Gammy Fluthers)

Kyle will be releasing his new single “My Life (Is The Worst Life Ever) [feat. Our Wounded Courtship]" on January 23. Overlooked by the pop/punk indie establishment, Long Island natives Our Wounded Courtship burst onto the scene for one fleeting moment in 2007 when they were offered the opening slot of that year's Warped Tour.

Their one recorded live performance captured their irreverent spirit and uncontrollable energy. They played the only song they ever wrote: “My Life (Is the Worst Life Ever)”, produced by Jamie Siegel (Taking Back Sunday, Patrick Stump, Dashboard Confessional). Since this recording, no member of the band has ever been seen or heard from again.

Pre-save “My Life (Is The Worst Life Ever) [feat. Our Wounded Courtship]" now at https://kylegordon.lnk.to/MyLifeIsTheWorstLifeEverPR

Kyle is also preparing to hit the road this spring for a run of his one-of-a-kind live shows that bring comedy and music together. The tour kicks off in Colorado and visits Arizona, Washington, Vancouver, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA, at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. All tickets are on sale now at https://kylegordonisgreat.com/events/upcoming-events/

Upcoming Tour Dates

April 2 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

April 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

April 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Highland Park Ebell

April 7 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

April 8 – Vancouver, Canada – Biltmore Cabaret

April 9 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

April 20 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom

May 3 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern Café & Music Hall

May 4 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

May 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Netflix Is A Joke Festival (@ Elysian Theater)