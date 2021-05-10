Kyd The Band Works Through the Hurt in Powerful 'Somebody's Song'

Coming off the inspiring "Glory" music video, Filipino-Spanish-American artist Kyd the Band (aka Devin Guisande) adds to the anticipation of his upcoming EP with the emotionally healing single, "Somebody's Song."

"Somebody's Song" is dedicated to those who have hurt you in the past, a cathartic expression of the feelings of betrayal and loss. Instead of moving on and pretending everything is fine, Devin expresses the importance of understanding and unburdening yourself of those feelings. "Everyone celebrates someone who hurt them and shows that they've overcome the hurt, but there's a flipside where you have to relive those feelings and work through them."

Kyd The Band writes songs on topics underrepresented in the music industry and "Somebody's Song" is the latest example of this. No story is left untold as Devin's discography cuts deep in tracks that are just as personal as they are memorable.

After three EPs telling stories of adversity, loss and triumph, Kyd The Band (aka Devin Guisande) is releasing the last project of his series, Season 4: Finale. Since beginning his musical journey, Guisande has steadily been growing a fan base earning over 25.2M streams and over four million video views.

In each season, Kyd The Band has continued to develop his sound and story. From discussing the delusion of the American dream, the passing of loved ones, and self-acceptance, there is no topic Devin is unafraid to share his experience on.

With season four on the horizon, Devin has found his own American dream. His dream of creating music not for the sense of fame or money but for being able to connect with people. On overcoming what other people think of him he explains, "Whatever the case, you can't give someone else the power you have to make the decisions for your life. You either let the negative voices in your life pull you down or make you stronger - the choice is yours."

With each release, Devin reveals more of himself as he finds the confidence to delve deep into his tumultuous past from a socially isolated childhood, to leaving his home and family; overcoming a drug overdose to then finally finding solace in music and healthy relationships. Likewise, he hopes that by unveiling his experiences, he will forge an open dialogue with his fan base - inspiring his listeners to reflect and grow from past experiences. Season 4: Finale is a reflection of all the growth Devin has gone through to get to this point today. "Somebody's Song" is the latest piece of what's to come from this captivating songwriter.

