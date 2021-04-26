Kyd The Band Releases 'Glory' Video

After the release of his latest single "Glory" alt-pop act Kyd the Band (aka Devin Guisande) amplifies the release with a moving video filled with inspiring stories. Featuring three separate stories of a painter, a fighter and a ballerina each person conveys Devin's message of resilience in a moving tour de force.

The video comes before the release of his anticipation EP Season Four: Finale and is a culmination of all the lessons learned in each prior season. Guisande has steadily been growing a fan base earning over 25.2M streams and over four million video views. The video serves as a thank you letter to fans to help Devin live his dreams. Now he returns the favor, encouraging fans to never give up, keep pushing forward and what matters most is that you keep following your dream.

Tugging at our heart strings comes naturally to Devin. "Glory" is an uplifting ballad, inspiring the listener to follow their dreams whether they win or lose in spite of any obstacles. On the single he explains, "My voice is the one that has to matter the most to me. I write music because there's truth and meaning in it for me. It feels like there's honor in it. I do this because I want there to be a point to my story, and whether I "fail" or "succeed", is defined by me at the end of the day."

The gospel feel of "Glory" brings Kyd The Band's artistry full circle for the critically acclaimed songwriter. Once Guisande joined the Pentecostal church he had to give up his initial dream of becoming a professional athlete, but through the church he found gospel and his love of music. However, he was not allowed to write any non-secular music, prompting Devin to exit the church and follow his passion of music. Now after three EPs and finding himself musically, Devin returns to his roots with the gospel elements in "Glory."

In each season, Kyd The Band has continued to develop his sound and story. From discussing the delusion of the American dream, the passing of loved ones, and self-acceptance, there is no topic Devin is unafraid to share his experience on.

With season four on the horizon, Devin has found his own American dream. His dream of creating music not for the sense of fame or money but for being able to connect with people. On overcoming what other people think of him he explains, "Whatever the case, you can't give someone else the power you have to make the decisions for your life. You either let the negative voices in your life pull you down or make you stronger - the choice is yours."

With each release, Devin reveals more of himself as he finds the confidence to delve deep into his tumultuous past from a socially isolated childhood, to leaving his home and family; overcoming a drug overdose to then finally finding solace in music and healthy relationships. Likewise, he hopes that by unveiling his experiences, he will forge an open dialogue with his fan base - inspiring his listeners to reflect and grow from past experiences. This upcoming season is a reflection of all proving that going after his own dream was worth it.

Watch the video here: