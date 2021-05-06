Kurtis Hoppie's New Single 'The Fall' Premieres on Rapzilla

Idaho-based rapper Kurtis Hoppie releases his latest music video for "The Fall" today with an early premiere on Rapzilla. "The Fall" chronicles the artist's battle between his past and his future, realizing that he needed a clean break to separate himself from the things that didn't serve him anymore.

"This is a song about going against the fears that hold us back from God's plans for us, even if it means falling away from everything that once gave you comfort and stepping into your destiny," says Hoppie.

This is the second single and video from his upcoming EP, Problem Child, unpacking his faith journey as well as finding respite from the paranoia and life of emptiness that haunted him for years. His new perspective led to a shift in the direction of the music, knowing that the words he was sharing were no longer his own.

"God told me that every word that I said had power in it and when I spoke, I need to be mindful as to what I was telling the people who listen to my music," he explains. "Of course they're going to get pieces of me and they're going to get pieces of who I am, but really I believe it's the spirit of God speaking through me and when it speaks through me, it could speak to their hearts."

"The Fall" is out digitally tomorrow. Kurtis Hoppie's Problem Child EP arrives June 4th.

