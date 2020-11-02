Kristen Schaeffer Releases Cover of 'Don't Dream It's Over'

Today, Salinger Songs has added the second installment in The Salinger (*not our) Songs Cover Series.

Today, Salinger Songs has added the second installment in The Salinger (*not our) Songs Cover Series. Listen to the haunting rendition of "Don't Dream It's Over" by Kristen Schaeffer now via Imperfect Fifth, who said "Schaeffer's dreamy-yet-powerful cover illuminates a side to the song we didn't even know we were missing. Compared to the upbeat original by the Australian rock band, Crowded House, Schaeffer takes the time to slow things down. The singer-songwriter proves the strength in simplified instrumentals, and allows us to appreciate her angelic vocals in their purest form."

Throughout The Salinger (*not our) Songs Cover Series, the rising artists put their own personal spin on each of the iconic songs, from classics to current hits, resulting in some unexpected moments throughout the series. The motivation behind each cover varies - in many instances though, the original artist is a friend or early champion of the featured artist - and the new arrangement serves as a "thank you" from one artist to the other.

A song may also have been an early inspiration or just a persistent ear worm to be claimed and re-contextualized. New songs will be released weekly over the next several months, featuring the roster and friends of the VA-based publishing company, including: Greya, Austin & Michael York of Sleepwalkers, Kristen Schaeffer, Chris Keup, Carl Anderson, Sarah White, Elizabeth Young and Colin & Caroline.

Kristen Schaeffer is a singer-songwriter based wherever she happens to be that day. A born and raised New Yorker, she has been singing for as long as she can remember. Beginning with a love of theatre and evolving as a student at Berklee College of Music, she slowly developed a sound all her own, fusing the storytelling nature of theatre with a folky/pop twist. Inspired by artists like Sara Bareilles, Sarah Vaughan and Adele she lives for a good power ballad and loves a sweet simple acoustic moment. She was most recently featured on an episode of Charmed with her song "Shadows" as well as on a compilation album of all-female KISS covers created by MediaHorse in partnership with KISS. She is currently writing when inspiration strikes and doing dollar store crafts when it doesn't. Looking ahead, she's excited to get back to the studio to record some new music and a couple of new takes on classic favorites!

Listen to the cover here:

