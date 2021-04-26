Krankhead Drop New Trap-Leaning Summer Anthem 'Cut Throat'

Northampton rapper/producer duo Krankhead are creating some noise with their energetic set of releases so far. Tackling a range of genres from trap, drill to garage, the duo know how to get the party started. Previous release 'Hadouken' and the accompanying remix by producer CB picked up a lot of support from Tom Robinson on BBC Radio 6, Jeremiah Asiamah on BBC Radio 1, DJ MK on Kiss FM and more.

As the UK starts to warm up, Krankhead are ready to drop their summer anthem 'Cut Throat'. The steel drums will get you gagging for that first night back in the clubs, and have you singing the hook drunk in your taxi home.

This release really demonstrates Krankhead's evolution over the last year. The video will drop a week later and will be based all around the painting featured in the single artwork, with scenes coming in and out of pieces in an art gallery.

Krankhead is made up of rapper Patchy, The Rockstar and producer Mio Flux. Releasing music since July 2020, they have played shows all across the country, including The Great Escape festival in 2019. With lots of radio and live support, Krankhead are ready to stamp their mark on the UK scene.

Listen here: