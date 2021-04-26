Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Krankhead Drop New Trap-Leaning Summer Anthem 'Cut Throat'

The video will drop a week later and will be based all around the painting featured in the single artwork.

Apr. 26, 2021  
Krankhead Drop New Trap-Leaning Summer Anthem 'Cut Throat'

Northampton rapper/producer duo Krankhead are creating some noise with their energetic set of releases so far. Tackling a range of genres from trap, drill to garage, the duo know how to get the party started. Previous release 'Hadouken' and the accompanying remix by producer CB picked up a lot of support from Tom Robinson on BBC Radio 6, Jeremiah Asiamah on BBC Radio 1, DJ MK on Kiss FM and more.

As the UK starts to warm up, Krankhead are ready to drop their summer anthem 'Cut Throat'. The steel drums will get you gagging for that first night back in the clubs, and have you singing the hook drunk in your taxi home.

This release really demonstrates Krankhead's evolution over the last year. The video will drop a week later and will be based all around the painting featured in the single artwork, with scenes coming in and out of pieces in an art gallery.

Krankhead is made up of rapper Patchy, The Rockstar and producer Mio Flux. Releasing music since July 2020, they have played shows all across the country, including The Great Escape festival in 2019. With lots of radio and live support, Krankhead are ready to stamp their mark on the UK scene.

Listen here:


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
Jonalyn Saxer
Jonalyn Saxer

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series Celebrates Impulse! Records Photo

Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series Celebrates Impulse! Records

Mannequin Pussy Share Perfect From EP Out May 21 Photo

Mannequin Pussy Share 'Perfect' From EP Out May 21

Minimal Electronic Producer Pablo Bolivar Shares Dusk Light Photo

Minimal Electronic Producer Pablo Bolivar Shares 'Dusk Light'

2021 ACM Entertainer Of The Year Luke Bryan Announces Proud To Be Right Here Tour Photo

2021 ACM Entertainer Of The Year Luke Bryan Announces 'Proud To Be Right Here' Tour


From This Author TV News Desk