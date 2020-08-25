Koryn Hawthorne Curates Unapologetically Black Playlist On Spotify With Her #BlackGirlMagic Takeover

She is the first Gospel artist to do this takeover.

Over the weekend, two-time GRAMMY®- nominated and Billboard Music Award-winning artist, Koryn Hawthorne, took over Spotify's #BlackGirlMagic playlist, making history as the first Gospel artist to do so.

The unapologetically Black playlist provides an energetic mix of R&B, Rap, Pop and Gospel music, and features hit singles from artists including Beyonce, Chloe x Halle, H.E.R., Tamela Mann, Mary Mary, Megan Thee Stallion, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo and Hawthorne herself. The #BlackGirlMagic playlist is a continued extension of Spotify's Black Music Month campaign, and past playlist curators include Kelly Rowland, Marsai Martin, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Continuing to bring a fresh sound to inspirational music, Hawthorne's second full length album, I Am, will be released on Friday, September 18th and features the #1 single, "Pray." The album is currently available for pre-order on all digital platforms and pre-add on Apple Music.

Recently Hawthorne released her soulful single "Speak to Me," which can be heard on both Gospel and Urban AC radio and was co-written by Johntá Austin, Troy Taylor and Jeremy "TryBishop" Hicks. In addition to releasing new music, this past weekend the songstress co-hosted and performed "Speak to Me" on the 35th Annual Stellar Awards.

Check out the #BlackGirlMagic playlist here.

