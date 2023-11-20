Kooper & Kash Release New Single 'God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen'

Family band Kopper and Kash bring in the holiday spirit with new single "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen".

On the rise Country artist duo Kopper and Kash, release their new Christmas cover of "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen".

"This has been an upbeat Christmas song that our family has performed together for several years. It has been a crowd favorite so we wanted to gift this to our friends and fans. It has a way of transporting you right into the Christmas spirit. It combines tradition with a fun up tempo style and a great way for us to highlight our harmonies. I hope you love it as much as we do!" - Kopper and Kash

The song starts with strong rhythm as the emphasized upbeats give the song a similar vibe to a waltz. The engaging piano melody changes slightly as Jeff's velvety vocals begin “God rest ye merry gentlemen.”

The lyrics ask listeners to remember that Christ was born on Christmas to save us. Jeff's daughters, Ava and Mia, join in to harmonize with their father in the chorus as the music fills our hearts. They sing “Tidings of comfort and joy, comfort and joy.”

The music goes back into the plucked piano notes as Jeff carries on to the next verse. About halfway through the song the instrumentals drop back as the girls' angelic voices ring out. They harmonize perfectly as they sing out the merry lyrics. It is hard to listen to this tune and not be filled with joy as the family reminds us of what Christmas is truly about.

Kopper and Kash close our the 2023 year with resounding success and mulitple releases this past year. We are excited to share their upcoming music in the New Year.

Kopper and Kash is composed of dad (Jeff Pennycoff) and two daughters with spectacular talents like their father, Mia and Ava Pennycoff.

They share their love of country music with the mission to share positivity & inspiration with others as they continue their rise. Some of their prior releases like “The Best I Can” and “True Believer,” showcases the group's nod to country music storytelling in a way that connects with their fans and followers.

The family resides in Pennsylvania and they spend a good amount of their time in Nashville, TN. They have performed at some of the most prestigious Nashville venues including The Bluebird Cafe.

Kopper and Kash were nominated for song of the year at The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame for their 2020 single, “That Jacket" and once more honored with a nomination in 2023 for Band.

Jeff has been sharing his love of country music with his daughters from the moment they were born, singing to them in their first moments of life. Kopper and Kash are the quintessential American farm family. Jeff introduced the girls to the guitar and his love for traditional country music as they were growing up. Jeff would share songs from country music legends like Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, George Strait, and Alan Jackson while the girls would sing along.

When Dad needed help on his worship team, Mia and Ava stepped up to the microphone, at the ages of 9 and 10 years old. The girls have been singing alongside their dad every Sunday, in the small church, which is held in their barn which is located on the family farm.

Like any family, life has a way of throwing curve balls. While the family was growing musically and enjoying life, a tragedy nearly derailed them. Matthew, their son and brother, passed away in a traffic accident. Ava & Mia were inspired to follow in her father's footsteps and started songwriting as a vehicle to express their grief. Despite the tragic events, the family has come together to spread faith, hope and above all love through their music.

Music is very much a part of their healing journey. The band says, “We are hoping to encourage people that love and family is still very real in this world. That even in hard times, you can find support. Music is helping us in the healing process, and we are hoping to share that love and positivity with anyone who needs that faith.”