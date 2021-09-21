Kojey Radical Shares New Single 'War Outside (Feat. Lex Amor)'

Kojey Radical has dropped his new single, "War Outside (Featuring Lex Amor)", a track from his upcoming debut album.

Featuring the incredible Lex Amor and produced by long-time collaborators KZ and Swindle, "War Outside ("feat Lex Amor)" has all the hallmarks of a future classic. The fact that one of the country's most acclaimed, unique and dextrous rappers chooses to sing, rather than rap, on his debut album curtain raiser is both a sign of Radical's multi-genre versatility and a demonstration of the confidence, scale and ambition that surrounds this highly anticipated record.

Sonically, Radical accurately describes the track as "space and bass", a concept that will also run through the album. It's built on a cinematic rap beat that in his own words evokes "Uma Thurman in a yellow tracksuit about to go and fight the Crazy 88s". Lyrically, we find him characteristically composed and assured as he looks out of the window at the chaos that surrounded, and continues to surround, us over the last eighteen months. The world has gone through momentous changes recently, but the war isn't new, and on "War Outside" Radical is looking for the bigger picture.

Currently putting the finishing touches to his highly anticipated debut album, Kojey Radical embodies everything that makes an artist truly exciting in 2021; he's an authentic and uncompromising creative force, constantly evolving and blurring boundaries as he moves from rap, funk, spoken word and poetry to fashion, art and film with an almost effortless fluidity.

Listen to the new single here: