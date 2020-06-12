Kojey Radical Releases New Single 'Same Boat' (Feat Mereba)

After the release of his first single of 2020, "Proud Of You," East London's KOJEY RADICAL continues his run with his emotive, reflective and uplifting new single "Same Boat"' featuring Atlanta singer, songwriter and producer Mereba.

Listen below!

Kojey Radical switches gears for a softer tone on the new cut, matched against the raspy, regal vocals of one-to-watch talent Mereba. "Working with Mereba was a dream come true, I've been such a fan for such a long time and her perspective on this song was incredible," says Kojey. Speaking on "Same Boat" he continues on to say, "I like to think back on my journey through art and music and really consider who & what shaped me. I think there was no one more integral than my mother because she never restricted me. Even when she didn't understand or agree. She gave me the recipe to continue."

The new single arrives after his debut of the hour long "Proud Of You'" film; an acutely personal and poignant piece of work which features over 100 submissions from his community after his call-out for fans to get involved in his #imsoimsoproud challenge. As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, Kojey partnered with the global mental health movement #IAMWHOLE, Jordan Stephens and Spirit Media to debut the film exclusively via their Instagram on Friday May 22nd.

2020 so far has seen RADICAL nurturing his creativity and using his time in isolation to offer a deeper insight into how he approaches his art; writing and recording a track on IG live in less than an hour with fellow U.K. artist, Ebenezer, and hosting weekly "IN SESSION" IG lives with a plethora of different artists and creatives. He's also been seen collaborating with Mick Jenkins on "Snakes" and Jarreau Vandal's "Nothing Nice" which also featured Gaidaa.

