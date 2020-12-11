Kojey Radical Drops Powerful New Single 'Good'

KOJEY RADICAL continues his reign as one of UK music's most untouchable creatives and delivers an anthemic and uplifting new single in the shape of "Good", supported by a bespoke animation film which was created in collaboration with Unknown Realities, an immersive music platform that pairs CGI with Sony's 360 Reality Audio. Use headphones while viewing for the full effect.

Continuing to push boundaries within every inch of his art, step inside the mind of the East London powerhouse as his avatar navigates his way through a virtual other world; a kaleidoscope of different moments, elements and emotions depicted by ethereal statuettes and sculptures.

Fresh from his powerful MOBO AWARDS performance, "Good" is his last offering of the year before his highly anticipated 2021 debut album.

"It's been a crazy year of turbulence and self-reflection. I wrote "Good" as a personal reminder that we are still going strong despite the pressures and anxiety that life offers. It's a personal reminder to be grateful for the little things as well the bigger obstacles. Cause there's lessons in everything... and a personal thank you for making it out of 2020 with my sanity intact. We are gonna be good."

"Good" follows on from his formidable PROGRESSION freestyle series (Part 1, Part 2); a potent double release of his raw, relatable rap that continues to profile RADICAL as one of the most compelling young voices within the musical landscape. His unique style of passionate, alternative rap has given him a reputation as a talent who isn't afraid to speak his truth; resulting in moments such as taking part in the UK's Channel 4 series #THEWHOLETRUTH to mark World Mental Health Day alongside Arlo Parks, Che Lingo and Jordan Stephens to share his own, acutely personal journey of battling depression.

A flurry of top-tier features and collaborations with genre-bending talent including AMAARAE and CRUEL SANTINO, CHE LINGO, THE HEAVYTRACKERZ, teaming up with BT SPORT to deliver a prestigious new song and video in the shape of "Time For A New Season" for the UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL and an exclusive campaign for FLANNELS alongside COSIMA as well a consistent run of his own anthemic, new music have earmarked 2020 as another incredibly successful year for RADICAL.

2021 awaits his full-length, debut album which has been 5 years in the making and promises to be one of the significant records of the year, an amalgamation of RADICAL's creativity, storytelling and dedication to his craft.

Listen here: