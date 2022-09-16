Koe Wetzel Releases New Album 'Hell Paso'

Rising superstar Koe Wetzel has released his new album, Hell Paso Recorded at the iconic Sonic Ranch Studio outside of El Paso, TX, the 13-track LP perfectly blends Koe's musical influences and carves a unique lane for himself. Hell Paso is available digitally and for vinyl pre-order HERE and features previously released songs "Creeps" and "April Showers." See full tracklisting below.

In speaking about the album, Koe says: "I did what I wanted to do. This was straight up me, nobody told me to do this record. We pulled in every genre we were feeling at the time. We spent the last ten years trying to make this sound, Hell Paso has it."

Ahead of album release, Koe has shared 'The Road To Hell Paso.' Directed by Lance Bangs, the album video features cameos by Luis and Danny Moncada from Breaking Bad, David Koechner, and Dave England from Jackass. Additionally, Koe will release the official video for album focus track "Money Spent" on his YouTube channel at 11am ET following its premiere with Consequence.

Koe continues to dominate the touring world with dates through the end of the year. The Gold-selling East Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer will bring his energetic live show to Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, and more. Additionally, Koe will join Jelly Roll on the road for six dates later this fall. See full routing below. With over 175,000 tickets sold during the first half of 2022 alone, Koe has become a mainstay on Pollstar's list of top-selling tours and an artist to watch.

Listen to the new single here: