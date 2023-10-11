Kitty Coen Boldly Embraces Imperfections With Track 'everything's A Mess'

Nashville-based alternative pop/rock artist Kitty Coen shares raw track and lyric video "everything's a mess" out everywhere now. The latest offering acts as a comforting companion as Coen allows herself to fall apart–plunging into heavier feelings and attempting to piece herself back together.

Kitty Coen, a rising star in the indie rock scene, has been hailed for her unique blend of alt rock, pop rock, and what has been intriguingly referred to as "witch rock." Her music is a form of spell-casting, weaving a web of enchantment that draws listeners in and captivates them, with "everything's a mess" following suit.

Out today, the haunting and mesmerizing "everything's a mess" sees Coen embrace her own imperfections, and through a melancholic melody, sultry vocals and 90s-inspired guitar tones, bravely examine feelings of despair and confusion. Written in the midst of moving from Austin to Nashville, Coen found herself in a rough patch, clinging to the wrong people and getting hurt. It was this track that brought her back to herself–a healing reassurance. Coen recalls, "This song was my therapy, I sang it over and over again until I didn't feel hurt anymore."

The track offers refuge to others in the midst of hardship, to those that feel lost or overwhelmed–a gentle reminder that it's OK to not have everything figured out. Coen adds, "It's a song that encourages you to embrace the messiness of life, to find beauty in the chaos, and to keep going even when everything seems to be falling apart." The track's accompanying lyric video finds Coen in all the places she frequents to clear her head, mirroring the encouraging message of vulnerability and bringing listeners into Coen's own processing in real time.

Last month, Coen shared the nostalgic, angsty self-directed official music video for self-love anthem "unfollow me." Inspired by Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" video and subsequent iconic visuals of the 2000s pop-punk greats like Paramore, Avril Lavigne, and P!nk–and everything seen on VH1–the "unfollow me" video embodies this Y2K, playful angst.

Explaining the goal of the video, Coen says, "I wanted to make a video for the haters, the lovers, and really anyone who has ever felt like their worth has been defined by how others view them. The truth is, you're never going to please them all so be who YOU are and do what makes YOU happy." Instead of succumbing to the negative external voices, Coen's mission is to follow her heart and choose herself–resulting in her most authentic, empowering art yet.

When Coen began releasing music, she received a lot of backlash online and "unfollow me" formed as a natural response. Written in 2020, Coen adds it emerged, "when I felt like I was equating my success to how people saw me online. Basically I'm saying: if you don't like me and the way I express myself, unfollow me!" Refusing to succumb to negative noise, Kitty Coen stands firm in her artistic self-expression, confidently choosing herself and wearing her heart on her sleeve.

Born and raised in Texas, Coen's music is deeply influenced by her roots. Her songs are a beautiful fusion of southern charm and modern indie influences, creating a sound that is both familiar and refreshingly new. After beginning her ascent into live music in early 2020 with "Dark Soul," Coen toured across the U.S. supporting bands like Mt. Joy, and Jive Talk and an appearance at Austin, TX's SXSW.

Tastemakers around the world have taken notice of Kitty Coen's eclectic, genre-bending sound and eye-catching, bold aesthetic, including Wonderland's premiere of the 2020 track and video "Lost in California." Of her 2022 single "bad bad liar," Loud Women wrote, "Kitty's soulful, nostalgic vocals remind us of artists such as Halsey and Miley Cyrus.

She embraces her confidence in this piece of psychedelic rock and we are here for it." Unpublished Zine called 2022 single "rotten tomatoes," "fiery" and praised her artistry, writing "Coen blends nostalgic 90s soundscapes with a dazzle of chilling poignancy and tales of self-exploration.

Her style is as strikingly fierce and unapologetic as her masterful lyricism.." Now, in 2023, following the release of singles "unfollow me" and "i'm afraid all boys are the same," Kitty Coen is gearing up to plot her latest leap in her ever-evolving artistic identity.

With her honest, unfiltered track "everything's a mess," out everywhere now, Kitty Coen is unafraid to expose the natural chaos of everyday life. Connect with Kitty Coen on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook for more from the rising artist.

Watch the lyric video here:

About Kitty Coen

Nashville based alternative artist, Kitty Coen stepped into the live music scene at the start of 2020 in Austin, TX with a sultry and spell binding dark pop tone gaining the love and support of goth girls and small town misfits everywhere. Having graduated from her previously beloved “Disco Cowgirl” aesthetic, with songs like “Dark Soul” and "Lost in California” , her ever-evolving showmanship continues to land her increasingly impressive opportunities, like SXSW, BMI showcases, touring, Spotify placements, TikTok virality, radio play and opening for bands such as Mt. Joy, and Jive Talk.

The singer's music has often been called “witch rock” or “a form of spell casting” with clever lyrical motifs, alternative beats and nostalgic guitar licks which quickly positioned her as a force to be reckoned with. The artist continues to drop timeless slow-burners that present a fresh sound, cutting through to the forefront of alternative rock/pop.

Coen's February 2022 release, “bad bad liar” was devoured by a number of indie tastemaker publications for the fiery, alt. rock. delivery of the empowering banger and accompanying music video. As Kitty's artistry grew, she sang about heavier topics like death, addiction, and abuse.

The listener learns that the artist has experienced all of these things early on in life. Following her 2022 release she put out the timeless 90's alt. rock classic, “rotten tomatoes” where she explores a fresh sound that further solidifies the artist's reputation for releasing music that is uniquely her; the track is steeped in optimism and serenades listeners with the message to live in the moment and be the love they want to see in the world.

In 2023, Kitty Coen has released two hauntingly good singles: “I'm afraid all boys are the same '' and “unfollow me” . Both tracks show the girl power and femme fatale energy seen in all of the artist's music. Her new music continues to advocate for Kitty Coen as one of the most iconic alt rock queens of our time, with fans buzzing that her music is wildly underrated with the saturation of today's market and as expected each single was accompanied by self-directed music video in true Kitty Coen fashion.

Photo credit: Kirt Barnett