Kitchen Dwellers Share New Song 'Smokestack' From New Album Produced by Cory Wong

Kitchen Dwellers are thrilled to share "Smokestack" - the newest song to be released off the band's forthcoming album Wise River. "Smokestack" premiered via Bluegrass Today earlier this week who said, "they write and record songs that speak to a different sort of bluegrass fan, and have gained a nationwide following as a result."

Max Davies spoke with Bluegrass Today about the song saying "'Smokestack' was written as a driving, fun, upbeat song. I wanted it to have a notion of perseverance and envisioned it being played at a summer festival during the day. 'After all these miles we've roamed, such a long long way to go' was a way of saying look how far we've come, don't give up now because there's so much more in store."

"Smokestack" follows the releases of "Sundown" "Wise River," and "Stand at Ease."

The quartet-Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]-twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.

Among the many natural wonders in Montana, Wise River runs for about 30 miles through the Southwestern region of the state, cutting through the mountains and flowing into the Big Hole River. Beyond being a favorite spot for fly fishermen, it remains etched into the topography of the land itself. Two hours away in Bozeman, Kitchen Dwellers equally embody the spirit and soul of their home with a sonic palette as expansive as Montana's vistas.

In support of the new record, the band will embark on a nation wide tour which will include their first appearance at the iconic Telluride Bluegrass Festival as well as appearances at venues and festivals across the country including Sweetwater 420 Fest, Tuck Fest, Bear Shadow, Domefest, Summer Camp Music Festival, Electric Forest, Northwest String Summit, FloydFest, RiverWonderGrass, and many more to be announced.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Apr 28 @ Charleston Pour House | Charleston, SC

Apr 29 @ Tuck Fest | Charlotte, NC

Apr 30 @ Sweetwater 420 Fest | Atlanta, GA

May 1 @ Bear Shadow | Highlands, NC

May 4 @ Richmond Music Hall | Richmond, VA

May 5 @ Virginia Arts Festival | Norfolk, VA

May 7 @ Pearl Street Warehouse | Washington, DC

May 10 @ Race Street Live | Holyoke, MA

May 11 @ Stageone | Fairfield, CT

May 12 @ Wonder Bar | Asbury Park, NJ

May 13 @ Mercury Lounge | New York, NY

May 14 @ XL Live | Harrisburg, PA

May 15 @ Flour City Station | Rochester, NY

May 17 @ Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall | Pittsburgh, PA

May 18 @ Buffalo Iron Works | Buffalo, NY

May 19 @ Domefest | Thornville, OH

May 20 @ The Clay Center | Charleston, WV

May 21 @ Hi-Fi | Indianapolis, IN

May 26 @ Otus Supply - Parliament Room | Ferndale, MI

May 27 @ Rivers Edge Amphitheater | Hamilton, OH

May 28 @ The Livery | Benton Harbor, MI

May 29 @ Summer Camp Music Festival | Chillicothe, IL

June 2-4 @ Pine Creek Lodge | Livingston, MT

June 15-19 @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival | Telluride, CO

June 23-26 @ Electric Forest Festival | Rothbury, MI

June 25 @ High on a Hillside | Johnson City, TN

June 30-July 1 @ Peach Fest | Scranton, PA

July 2-3 @ Dream Mountain Bluegrass Festival | Albright, WV

July 8-9 @ Jeezum Crow Festival | Jay, VT

July 15-16 @ The Boogiedown Music Festival | Yuba, WI

July 21-24 @ Northwest String Summit | North Plains, OR

July 27-31 @ FloydFest | Floyd, VA

Aug 1-4 @ RiverWonderGrass | Jensen, UT

Aug 5 @ Bar Ranch | Gunnison, CO

Aug 6 @ Four Corners Jam Festival | Aztec, NM

Aug 26-28 @ Sacred Rose | Bridgeview, IL