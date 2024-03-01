Kitchen Dwellers Share New Album Inspired By Dante's Epic Voyage

The Kitchen Dwellers continue their musical evolution as they present their highly anticipated 4th studio album, Seven Devils, streaming everywhere today via No Coincidence Records. The album is also available on limited edition 2LP 180g Blue-Orange Galaxy Vinyl, including a 12-page booklet.

Produced by Grammy-winning Glenn Brown (Billy Strings, Greensky Bluegrass), the ascending Montana quartet continues to redefine the boundaries of bluegrass, folk, and rock. Inspired by Dante's epic voyage through the Nine Circles of Hell, the album guides the listener through a similar exploration. The Dwellers invite the listener to treat this as a musical journey inward to the self.

"We started recording this album with less music written than we ever have. That is to say, we went into the studio with just pieces and parts of music. Fragments of song, rather than fully formulated ideas,” says Torrin Daniels. “The album was recorded at GBP Studios in East Lansing, Michigan and was recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered by Glenn Brown. We knew going into this project that we wanted to work with someone that was really going to push us. Glenn has a way of working the music out of you in a way that is all his own - creating songs out of nothing. Many tunes on this record have been written as a result of improvising and trying out different ideas. And that is how we recorded this album - long nights and early mornings full of bouncing musical ideas off of one another in circles around the room.”

The album was heralded by the releases of “The Crow and The Raven (III),” a song about deception, “Pendulum (V),” a song that examines addiction and its dance with the human psyche, and “Seven Devils (Limbo)” which draws from several locations throughout the US.

“The name 'Seven Devils' is something I found throughout our travels as a band,” explains Max Davies. “Not only are there several places in the Carolinas that hold this namesake, but also along the Northwest Pacific coast as well. Even beyond this is the 'Seven Devils' mountain range, located in western Idaho along the Snake River. Not only is this name found in many places, but it appears to also come from many sources. Some are Biblical in nature - i.e. the seven demons cast out of Mary Magdalene - while others hold Native American origins. The lyrics of the song pull references from all of these stories.”

The band continues their nationwide tour this weekend with performances at WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat Springs, CO. The group will then head to the East Coast for several shows with support from Chris Jacobs before making their way back to Colorado for a handful of shows including three nights at Colorado's iconic Mishawaka Amphitheatre. All tour information and up-to-date news can be found at kitchendwellers.com.

