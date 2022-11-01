Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kitchen Dwellers Announce January Tour Dates

Kitchen Dwellers Announce January Tour Dates

Tickets will be on sale, Friday, November 4 at noon eastern.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 01, 2022  

The Kitchen Dwellers have announced select January 2023 tour dates that will take the group throughout the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Idaho, and Montana. They will make stops in Buena Vista, and Crested Butte Colorado, and Victor, ID for two nights at the Knotty Pine and two nights at Great Northern Bar & Grill in Whitefish, MT.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase starting today at noon eastern and will be followed by public on sale, Friday, November 4 at noon eastern. Tickets are available here.

The newly announced dates come as two of the hottest roots and Americana acts ( Kitchen Dwellers and Daniel Donato) wrap up their wildly successful 22-date, coast-to-coast fall tour with Daniel Donato.

Kitchen Dwellers Tour Dates

Nov 2 @ Kenny's | Peoria, IL*

Nov 3 @ The Stache at the Intersection | Grand Rapids, MI*

Nov 4 @ High Noon Saloon | Madison, WI* - SOLD OUT

Nov 5 @ Turf Club | St. Paul, MN* - SOLD OUT

Dec 1 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO - SOLD OUT

Dec 2-3 @ 10 Mile Music Hall | Frisco, CO

Dec 7-11 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Q.R. - SOLD OUT

Dec 30-31 @ The Commonwealth Room | Salt Lake City, UT

Jan 13 @ Denver Comes Alive - Mission Ballroom | Denver, CO

Jan 14 @ Public House | Buena Vista, CO

Jan 15 @ Surf Hotel | Crested Butte, CO

Jan 17-18 @ Knotty Pine | Victor, ID

Jan 20-21 @ Great Northern Bar & Grill | Whitefish, MT

Feb 3-4 @ The Elm | Bozeman, MT

Mar 3-5 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO

* w/ Daniel Donato

The quartet-Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]-twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.

After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album.

"The town of Wise River is basically a forgotten spot on the map," Shawn says. "It used to be a thriving place with many prosperous mines, but now it's practically dried up. There's a hell of a lot of melancholy. In our mind, it symbolizes the overall feeling of being in slowed-down Montana life."



VIDEO: Backstreet Boys Release Last Christmas Music Video Photo
VIDEO: Backstreet Boys Release 'Last Christmas' Music Video
Backstreet Boys continue to gift fans this holiday season beyond the release of their first ever Christmas album and a music video. Next month, the Boys will bring the album to life in their very own Christmas special, “A Very Backstreet Holiday' on ABC. “A Very Backstreet Holiday” will feature performances of various songs from the new album.
Katy Perry, Reba McEntire & More to Perform at The CMA Awards Photo
Katy Perry, Reba McEntire & More to Perform at The CMA Awards
Newly announced artists taking the stage on Country Music’s Biggest Night™ will be Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.
Dylan Sinclair to Release No Longer in the Suburbs (Deluxe) EP Photo
Dylan Sinclair to Release 'No Longer in the Suburbs (Deluxe)' EP
The 12-track version includes four additional new songs including the sultry slow jam “Never” featuring recent NPR Tiny Desk performer and R&B sensation Joyce Wrice as well as the previously released explosive “Open Remix” featuring two of the genre’s finest fast rising stars DESTIN CONRAD and JVCK JAMES.
Patrick Holland (TOPS) Shares New Single Years in the Ground Photo
Patrick Holland (TOPS) Shares New Single 'Years in the Ground'
Holland has been known in the past for his electronic releases under aliases such as Project Pablo and Jump Source, as well as his production and remix work for artists such as TOPS, Cut Copy, Jacques Greene, Homeshake, and more. With You’re The Boss, Holland re-introduced himself by making his first foray into guitar-driven indie pop.

From This Author - Michael Major


Stevie Ray Visited to Perform at Santa Fe StationStevie Ray Visited to Perform at Santa Fe Station
October 31, 2022

Stevie Ray Visited is a biographical blues/rock show that celebrates the life and music of the late great Stevie Ray Vaughan. Now his music lives on with the show “STEVIE RAY VISITED”, featuring Roby Duron, named “Best Blues Guitar Player” by LA Rock City News. The show also includes Noel Dies who performed with Stevie Ray Vaughan.
VIDEO: FOX Unveils First Promo For Upcoming Drama ACCUSEDVIDEO: FOX Unveils First Promo For Upcoming Drama ACCUSED
October 31, 2022

The series will feature Rachel Bilson, Academy Award Nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy Winner Michael Chiklis, Whitney Cummings, Jack Davenport, Emmy Winner Margo Martindale, Emmy Nominee Molly Parker, Emmy Winner Rhea Perlman, Wendell Pierce, Emmy Nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and more. Watch the new video trailer now!
Jerry Lee Lewis Funeral Details AnnouncedJerry Lee Lewis Funeral Details Announced
October 31, 2022

The officiate for the funeral service on Saturday will be Lewis' cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart along with Ferriday's Clyde Ray Webber. There will be a live stream option for those not able to travel which will be announced soon via Lewis' Facebook page. 
Muddy Water's Son, Mud Morganfield to Release 'Portrait'Muddy Water's Son, Mud Morganfield to Release 'Portrait'
October 31, 2022

Portrait offers fourteen numbers by Muddy Waters’ eldest son, Mud Morganfield, including two previously unreleased songs. Mud appears surrounded by first-rate blues musicians including Rick Kreher (Muddy Waters’ final guitarist) Billy Flynn, Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith and Barrelhouse Chuck along with harmonica from Bob Corritore and Harmonica Hinds.
VNUE Joins Kokku and Roblex for US Metaverse FestivalsVNUE Joins Kokku and Roblex for US Metaverse Festivals
October 31, 2022

VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced that the company has partnered with Kokku, South America’s largest gaming and entertainment co-development firm, to bring a VNUE Festival and multi-stage experience to Roblox. VNUE has retained ICON Capital Group to raise $15MM or more, in order to list onto the NADSAQ Stock Market over the coming months.