Kitchen Dwellers Announce January Tour Dates

The Kitchen Dwellers have announced select January 2023 tour dates that will take the group throughout the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Idaho, and Montana. They will make stops in Buena Vista, and Crested Butte Colorado, and Victor, ID for two nights at the Knotty Pine and two nights at Great Northern Bar & Grill in Whitefish, MT.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase starting today at noon eastern and will be followed by public on sale, Friday, November 4 at noon eastern. Tickets are available here.

The newly announced dates come as two of the hottest roots and Americana acts ( Kitchen Dwellers and Daniel Donato) wrap up their wildly successful 22-date, coast-to-coast fall tour with Daniel Donato.

Kitchen Dwellers Tour Dates

Nov 2 @ Kenny's | Peoria, IL*

Nov 3 @ The Stache at the Intersection | Grand Rapids, MI*

Nov 4 @ High Noon Saloon | Madison, WI* - SOLD OUT

Nov 5 @ Turf Club | St. Paul, MN* - SOLD OUT

Dec 1 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO - SOLD OUT

Dec 2-3 @ 10 Mile Music Hall | Frisco, CO

Dec 7-11 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Q.R. - SOLD OUT

Dec 30-31 @ The Commonwealth Room | Salt Lake City, UT

Jan 13 @ Denver Comes Alive - Mission Ballroom | Denver, CO

Jan 14 @ Public House | Buena Vista, CO

Jan 15 @ Surf Hotel | Crested Butte, CO

Jan 17-18 @ Knotty Pine | Victor, ID

Jan 20-21 @ Great Northern Bar & Grill | Whitefish, MT

Feb 3-4 @ The Elm | Bozeman, MT

Mar 3-5 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO

* w/ Daniel Donato

The quartet-Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]-twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.

After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album.

"The town of Wise River is basically a forgotten spot on the map," Shawn says. "It used to be a thriving place with many prosperous mines, but now it's practically dried up. There's a hell of a lot of melancholy. In our mind, it symbolizes the overall feeling of being in slowed-down Montana life."