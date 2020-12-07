Kit Major Shares 'Scene Queen' Single

Today, Los Angeles-based art-pop artist Kit Major shares "Scene Queen," a high energy dark, dance, glitchy, almost pop-metal hyperpop anthem that can make anyone's confidence go up to 100. Line Of Best Fit premiered the track, lauding it as her "boldest to date and follows a string of singles which fall somewhere under the hyperpop bracket.



Speaking about "Scene Queen," Kit Major says: This song was written in what felt like 5 minutes. I had previously met with Liz and she had set up a writing day to come meet Slow Dance. I sat down in their apartment and they played me a track that was scratched from their EP they had previously planned to release that was originally called, "Seen Queen". The opening melody and lyrics came out on it's own and the rest of the song followed! This was my first time writing to an instrumental track with multiple people and the experience was a lot of fun. This song makes me feel like a rockstar and fing queen of the world. I hope it gets other people hyped and feeling good about themselves too. Put this song on before getting ready.

Kit Major is an Chicago-raised, LA-based art pop performer and songwriter. She's been on the scene for two years since launching her career with her debut single, "Strawberry Milkshake".

Kit's music exists not only to ignite a dance floor, but as a way to sort out her emotions. Originally into acting and writing scripts, she didn't consider recording music until college. Kit began to open up about her depression and anxiety disorder through her music as she gradually found her musical identity through open mics. Now, the Kit Major live act is experimental and theatrical, exploring new ways to present her sound and visuals, inspired by Prince, David Bowie, and Billie Joe Armstrong. In a world where it can be so easy to feel small, Kit is able to empower herself and channel the human experience through her music and writing. Her music falls under themes of self-discovery, self-worth, mental health, love, and finding freedom. Channeling both her imagination and personal experiences, she wants her music to be a friend to people who need one.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Noël Dombroski

