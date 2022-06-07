Kiss and Sixthman Unveil All-Star Kiss Kruise Xi Lineups

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers KISS and Sixthman, creators of unforgettable festivals on sand and at sea for more than two decades, have unveiled the full lineups for the eagerly awaited KISS Kruise XI, sailing from Los Angeles, CA to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico aboard Norwegian Jewel for two weeks of non-stop rock 'n' roll on the high seas set for October 24-29, 2022 (Week 1) and October 29-November 3, 2022 (Week 2).

The KISS Kruise XI marks the iconic adventure's first ever sailing from Los Angeles and the final KISS on-board live performances of the legendary band's one-of-a-kind five-decade career.

While Week 2 sold out in record time earlier this year, Week 1 pre-sales will be available beginning Thursday, June 16 with general on-sales following on Friday, June 17, exclusively here.

Both KISS KRUISE XI adventures will feature very special live shows from KISS, including an unmasked pool deck performance for all members of the KISS Navy and a masked electric show inside Norwegian Jewel's intimate Stardust Theater.

What's more, each week will boast a completely unique line-up of hard rock heroes and heavy metal icons, with Week 1 including performances by Dokken (featuring a long-awaited reunion with founding guitarist George Lynch), Warrant, L.A. Guns, Bruce Kulick, All Hands on Deck Super Jam featuring Lita Ford & Friends, George Lynch and the Electric Freedom, Heart by Heart, The Big Deal, and Baron. Week 2 will see KISS joined by Black Label Society, Buckcherry, Bruce Kulick, All Hands on Deck Super Jam Feat. Sebastian Bach & Friends, Stryper, Vixen, Plush, The Wild Things, and Micky James.

All KISS Kruisers will receive signature engraved commemorative gifts and take part in two on-board activities with KISS as well as two on-board activities with each individual member of the band. As if all that weren't enough, The KISS Kruise XI will include The KISS Expo (showcasing rare memorabilia), autograph sessions with the supporting artists, theme night costume parties, and much more.

Guests who book on both Week 1 and Week 2 sailings will receive an exclusive laminate, a poster signed by KISS, happy hour and group photos with KISS, and an exclusive KISS Kruise XI two-timer t-shirt.

Norwegian Jewel will provide everything needed to make this year's KISS Kruise XI the best cruise vacation ever, with bars at (almost) every corner, delicious dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, the Thermal Suite, and more.

The KISS Kruise XI will also feature high adventure shore excursions in Cabo San Lucas (October 26 and 31) and Ensenada, Mexico (October 28 and November 2). Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 3-5 weeks prior to sailing. Kruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

THE KISS KRUISE XI

Week 1: October 24-29, 2022 // Week 2: October 29-November 3, 2022

Sailing From Los Angeles, CA to Cabo San Lucas & Ensenada, Mexico aboard the Norwegian Jewel

WEEK 1 LINEUP

KISS

Dokken / Lynch Reunion

Warrant

L.A. Guns

Bruce Kulick

All Hands on Deck Super Jam featuring Lita Ford & Friends

George Lynch & The Electric Freedom

Heart by Heart

The Big Deal

Baron

WEEK 2 LINEUP

KISS

Black Label Society

Buckcherry

Bruce Kulick

All Hands on Deck Super Jam featuring Sebastian Bach & Friends

Stryper

Vixen

Plush

The Wild Things

Micky James

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands.

These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be.

Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded their festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports. 2022 will bring sailings through the Greek Isles.

In addition to festivals at sea, in 2019 Sixthman brought their innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and will do the same in Mexico in 2022. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2022 has brought the organization's first foray into immersive Music Camp experiences in partnership with Rock-n-Roll Fantasy Camp.