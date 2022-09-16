Kip Moore Releases New Version of 'If I Was Your Lover' With Morgan Wade

Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore is sharing a new version of his recently released track "If I Was Your Lover" with vocals from acclaimed new artist Morgan Wade today.

Wade initially co-starred in the music video for the track alongside Moore, and following fervent fan requests for Wade to feature vocally, the pair hit the studio together to re-record the song.

Co-written by Moore with Matt Bubel, and co-produced with Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), "If I Was Your Lover" garnered immediate attention from fans and critics for its ear worm qualities and accompanying sultry music video.

"This song is a demonstration of the power of a lust that cannot be fulfilled and an imagination so vivid that the lines of reality and fantasy are blurred. Moore's rich vocals evoke an addictive, trance-like state as he considers the option to act on his desires." - Country Now

Moore recently shared his electrifying new track "Fire On Wheels." The song is a volume-up, groove-driven anthem that embodies the energy of Moore's life out on the road as Moore currently undertakes his multi-city headlining FIRE ON WHEELS TOUR. Moore has invited special guests Boy Named Banjo to join him this fall, on the trek that will see Moore bring his renowned live show to cities across the country, as well as a stop in Canada. Fans can purchase tickets now here.

Known as "one of country's more thoughtful artists" (Billboard), Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore has toured the world earning acclaim and a rabid fanbase as an all-in performer in each setting, consistently selling out headlining shows internationally with huge followings in The U.S, The U.K, Europe, Australia and Canada.

Praised by Noisey as "an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders" Moore has blazed his own trail, with "a bit more Southern rock than traditional country... to be a Kip Moore fan suddenly became a marker of your having a certain refinement in your country-music taste" (Chicago Tribune).

Moore first splashed into the mainstream with the double-PLATINUM "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck" in 2012, then followed up with three more best selling No. Ones ("Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money" and "More Girls Like You"), a trio of ambitious, critically-praised albums and two gritty EPs that landed Moore on multiple "Best Of" lists.

Moore recently garnered resounding acclaim for his fourth studio album, WILD WORLD. The set, co-written and co-produced by Moore, was spotlighted by critics as "especially vital; occasionally, even rare," (Esquire). For more information visit kipmoore.net, and follow Moore on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Morgan Wade didn't write to be a sensation, for critical acclaim or massive concert tours. She wrote to speak her truth, to save her own life - and perhaps throw a rope to others struggling with the weight of a world moving too fast, loves where you fall too hard and nights that, good or bad, seem to go on forever.

A Blue Ridge Mountain girl willing to put her whole truth out there as an artist without flinching - and as a performer who gives it all away onstage - Wade has a voice The FADER lauds is "like a jagged blade, sharp enough to draw blood but lustrous under the light" while The New York Times declares "she sounds like she's singing from the depths of history."

With her unabashed debut album Reckless, she landed on various Best Album and Songs of 2021 rankings from TIME, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Stereogum, The FADER, Tennessean, Boston Globe, and more. Produced by Jason Isbell + the 400 Unit guitarist Sadler Vaden and Paul Ebersold, the trio worked to create a song cycle that pulled the lean rock of Tom Petty through a modern take on country -- and achieved a No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway's Top 30 Countdown with "Wilder Days." Having toured with Lucero last fall, she joins Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Brooks & Dunn on the road throughout 2022.

