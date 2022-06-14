King Princess Confirms Rescheduled Tour Dates

King Princess confirms rescheduled dates for her North American headlining Hold On Baby Tour-see full routing below, with rescheduled dates bolded, and visit here for more information.

"Recently, I got word that my grandmother was going to be receiving in-home hospice care as she approached the end of her life," King Princess says. "The amount of love I have for this woman, there was no decision to be made - I had to go to upstate NY and be with her during her final time on this earth. That decision, coupled with other unforeseen challenges across the touring landscape, has ultimately forced me to move Leg 1 of the Hold On Baby Tour.

I am so sorry for any inconvenience this has caused for anyone. I can only hope you all have someone in your life who loves you unconditionally the way my Nana and I did one another. My Nana passed away this past Friday morning, but being with her during this time has forever changed me. I am ready to give you all the best parts of me that remain, and deliver a show that's of the caliber you all deserve. I promise this show will be the best I've ever put on. See you soon.

All existing tickets will be transferable to the new dates above and refunds will be issued if requested, with exception of The Greek Berkeley. You will be fully refunded and the Warfield will go on sale as a new show. Contact your point of purchase with any questions, issues, or troubleshooting."

King Princess' forthcoming sophomore album, Hold On Baby, is out July 29 via Zelig Records/Columbia Records-pre-order/pre-save it here. She has shared four songs from the album so far- "Too Bad" and "Cursed," which arrived alongside a double video directed by Quinn Wilson, For My Friends" and "Little Bother" featuring Fousheé.

Additionally, King Princess is the cover star of Rolling Stone's June digital issue, which praises her as an "indie-pop visionary" who "exudes a rock-star persona as purely savage as anyone in her generation."

King Princess produced Hold On Baby alongside Mark Ronson, Ethan Gruska, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Dave Hamelin, Shawn Everett and Tobias Jesso Jr., with further contributions from Zach Fogarty, Amy Allen and Fousheé.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer whose debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 560 million streams to date and eventually achieving Platinum status in the United States and Australia.

Her debut album Cheap Queen was released in 2019 via Mark Ronson's Zelig Records/Columbia Records to widespread critical acclaim from The New York Times, Pitchfork, NPR, Rolling Stone and others, and she has performed on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Her sold-out tours have taken her across the world with festival sets at Coachella, Glastonbury, Governors Ball and Bonnaroo and landed her on the cover of V Magazine, GQ Style UK, Highsnobiety and more.

Tour Dates

July 28 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

July 29 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

August 6 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium*

September 20 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater†

September 21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre†

September 23 - Clermont, FL - Amway Center†

September 24 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena†

September 28 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore‡

September 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore‡

October 1 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go Festival

October 3 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall‡

October 5 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner‡

October 6 - Portland, ME - State Theatre‡

October 8 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY‡

October 9 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore‡

October 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE‡

October 12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre‡

October 14 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee‡

October 15 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theater‡

October 17 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom§

October 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center§

October 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo§

October 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom§

October 22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater§

October 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield§

October 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel§

October 27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel§

October 30 - San Diego, CA - SOMA§

October 31 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren§

November 2 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues§

November 3 - Houston, TX - House of Blues§

November 5 - Austin, TX - Emo's§

Bold = rescheduled date

* with Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Strokes

† with Florence + the Machine

‡ with St. Panther

§ with Em Beihold