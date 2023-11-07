Kimberly Perry Unveils Stunning Rendition Of 'Hallelujah'

Her angelic vocals are on full display, making this cover feel like a hot cup of cocoa.

Nov. 07, 2023

Kimberly Perry Unveils Stunning Rendition Of 'Hallelujah'

GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Kimberly Perry unveils a stunning rendition of Leonard Cohen's “Hallelujah." Her angelic vocals are on full display, making this cover feel like a hot cup of cocoa.

On choosing to put her own spin on the holiday classic, Kimberly states, “Christmas is my very favorite time of year. I chose the non-traditional Hallelujah because it feels like the perfect crossroads of the Bloom spirit and the holiday spirit - reckoning with both the wins and losses of the year with grace and a resounding ‘Hallelujah!'”

Last month, Kimberly released Superbloom, an extended version of her debut solo project Bloom. The latter featured “If I Die Young, Pt. 2,” a matured interpolation of one of country music's biggest hits. Inspired by Perry's personal and professional growth since she began making music, Superbloom is equal parts sage advice and dreamy retrospection. Bloom and Superbloom both celebrate the confidence and wisdom Kimberly has gained as she enters this new era as an artist and a first-time mother.

2023 saw Kimberly Perry's new era in full Superbloom with her solo country music projects and her new chapter of motherhood. Stay tuned for much more in the new year!



