Kim Petras Releases New Single 'Reminds Me'

Kim Petras has released her brand-new single "Reminds Me" alongside the announcement that she will be joining Camila Cabello for the European leg of The Romance Tour in May. Listen to "Reminds Me," a beat-heavy breakup bop that arrives just in time for Valentine's day, below!

Kim will be performing at this year's sold-out Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival before hitting the road with Camila Cabello in Europe for The Romance Tour in May. The run will see Kim take to the stage in major cities' stadiums across Europe including London, Paris, Berlin, Milan , Oslo, Barcelona, Zurich, and more. PRESS HERE for tickets. Full tour routing below. Kim also recently made her TV debut on Good Morning America to perform her hit single "Icy," wrapped the European Leg of her The Clarity Tour, and made international headlines for attending Alexandre Vauthier, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and the final show of couture visionary Jean Paul Gaultier during Paris Couture Week.

Kim's critically-acclaimed, 12-track project Clarity dominated Spotify's "New Music Friday" and Apple Music's "Best of The Week" for ten consecutive weeks with a string of unstoppable singles like "Broken," "Sweet Spot," "Got My Number" and more. Kim also drew major mainstream praise with the release of her spooky Halloween-inspired project TURN OFF THE LIGHT which re-defined Halloween music with songs like "Close Your Eyes" and "There Will Be Blood."

Kim recently received a GLAAD Outstanding Music Artist award nomination for Clarity alongside Lil Nas X, King Princess, Adam Lambert, and more. Last year, she received a nomination for the same award for Turn Off The Light, Vol. 1.

KIM PETRAS TOUR DATES:

4/10 Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/17 Indio, CA @ Coachella

5/26 Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum *

5/28 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena *

5/30 Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena *

6/1 Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena *

6/2 Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *

6/4 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena *

6/5 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival

6/8 Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *

6/9 Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro *

6/11 London, UK @ The O2 *

6/14 Wilrijk, Belgium @ Sportpaleis *

6/15 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome *

6/17 Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena *

6/18 Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena *

6/23 Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion *

6/24 Milan, Italy @ Forum *

6/30 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi *

7/1 Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center *

* supporting Camila Cabello on The Romance Tour

Photo Credit: Thom Kerr





