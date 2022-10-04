Kim Petras Announces New Single 'If Jesus Was A Rockstar'

Kim Petras has announced her new single "If Jesus Was a Rockstar," dropping soon.

Pre-save the upcoming single here.

Petras recently joined Sam Smith on "Unholy," which marked her first Billboard Hot 100 debut and the highest first debut of an act on the chart since 2016.

The track is her first career #1 single & biggest streaming day on spotify with over 10 million streams.

It also charted at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 Chart, #1 on the UK Official Singles Chart, #1 on Global Apple Music, and #1 on Global Spotify.

Watch the music video for "Unholy" here: