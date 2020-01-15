Kilo Kish Announces North American Tour Dates With King Princess

Artist and singer Kilo Kish is set to embark on an 18-date tour along with singer and songwriter King Princess. The tour will kick off in Vancouver, British Columbia on January 16, 2020 and conclude in Kansas City, MO on February 14, 2020.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale via Ticketmaster. Please see below for a full list of the tour dates.

Kilo Kish recently released her second EP, the synth-heavy electro pop Redux via Blacksmith Recordings featuring "Spark," "Nice Out" and "Bite Me." Redux explores Kish's varying musical influences, including electronic, synth, alternative, hip hop, and dance-punk. She's currently featured in VOGUE's "The New Crew Portfolio" in the February issue featuring this year's "Rising Stars" alongside rapper Tierra Whack, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominated actress Kaitlyn Dever, Jessie Reyes and others.

Kilo Kish has also collaborated with Rodarte, Maison Kitsuńe, and Vice and is known for creating vivid visual and wearable art. She's co-directed several of her music videos, crafted a video game interface, presented a myriad of multimedia installations, including her most recent gallery exhibit in Los Angeles "Blessed Assurance".

Kish x KP TOUR

Jan 16 2020 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC

Jan 18 2020 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

Jan 19 2020 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

Jan 21 2020 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

Jan 24 2020 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

Jan 25 2020 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

Jan 28 2020 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

Jan 29 2020 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

Jan 31 2020 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 02 2020 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

Feb 04 2020 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

Feb 05 2020 - Riviera Theater - Chicago, IL

Feb 07 2020 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

Feb 08 2020 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

Feb 10 2020 - Express Live - Columbus, OH

Feb 11 2020 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

Feb 13 2020 - The Pageant - Saint Louis, MO

Feb 14 2020 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO





