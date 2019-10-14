Kiefer Sutherland Announces December Tour Dates
Kiefer Sutherland has announced new tour dates for the month of December. The headlinging seven-date West Coast run will include stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and more (full itinerary below). Tickets for all shows will go on sale today (October 11) at 10:00am PST. For additional information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Last month, Sutherland released Reckless & Me Special Edition, a deluxe edition of his 10-song Reckless & Me album, via BMG. Reckless & Me Special Edition includes the original album along with a bonus disc featuring Sutherland's full concert in Berlin, Germany that was recorded on March 1, 2019 at SchwuZ. The live disc captures an energetic and dynamically-tight set from Kiefer and his band.
Reckless & Me Special Edition can be purchased and streamed digitally on all DSPs here. A physical CD release of the deluxe package is set for Friday, November 1 in the U.S. Reckless & Me delivers Sutherland's Americana and country rock-infused songwriting style and highlights his gift of soulful storytelling. On the bonus disc, Live In Berlin, Sutherland gets to dive deeper into storytelling and reveals some personal anecdotes behind the songs.
Catch Kiefer Sutherland on the road:
Tue, December 10
Albuquerque, NM
Sunshine Theater
Wed, December 11
Phoenix, AZ
The Crescent Ballroom
Thur, December 12
Winterhaven, CA
Quechan Casino
Sat, December 14
Las Vegas, NV
Red Rock Casino
Sun, December 15
Napa, CA
JaM Cellars Ballroom
Mon, December 16
Solana Beach, CA
Belly Up
Wed, December 18
Los Angeles, CA
The Troubadour