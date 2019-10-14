Kiefer Sutherland Announces December Tour Dates

Kiefer Sutherland has announced new tour dates for the month of December. The headlinging seven-date West Coast run will include stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and more (full itinerary below). Tickets for all shows will go on sale today (October 11) at 10:00am PST. For additional information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Last month, Sutherland released Reckless & Me Special Edition, a deluxe edition of his 10-song Reckless & Me album, via BMG. Reckless & Me Special Edition includes the original album along with a bonus disc featuring Sutherland's full concert in Berlin, Germany that was recorded on March 1, 2019 at SchwuZ. The live disc captures an energetic and dynamically-tight set from Kiefer and his band.

Reckless & Me Special Edition can be purchased and streamed digitally on all DSPs here. A physical CD release of the deluxe package is set for Friday, November 1 in the U.S. Reckless & Me delivers Sutherland's Americana and country rock-infused songwriting style and highlights his gift of soulful storytelling. On the bonus disc, Live In Berlin, Sutherland gets to dive deeper into storytelling and reveals some personal anecdotes behind the songs.

Catch Kiefer Sutherland on the road:

Tue, December 10

Albuquerque, NM

Sunshine Theater

Wed, December 11

Phoenix, AZ

The Crescent Ballroom

Thur, December 12

Winterhaven, CA

Quechan Casino

Sat, December 14

Las Vegas, NV

Red Rock Casino

Sun, December 15

Napa, CA

JaM Cellars Ballroom

Mon, December 16

Solana Beach, CA

Belly Up

Wed, December 18

Los Angeles, CA

The Troubadour





