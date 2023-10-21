KiNG MALA Releases New Track 'bug' from 'SPILT MILK' EP

Alt-pop songstress KiNG MALA – aka Areli Castro – calls for pest control in her castle on new sassy track “bug”. The track will be featured on her forthcoming EP SPILT MILK, due November 10th.

“bug” showcases the KiNG's witty songwriting skills as she calmly channels her feminine rage to call out the insufferable misogynistic comments. “Hear me out / Maybe you should shut your mouth / You're so pretty when you talk less / Maybe mommy got to your head”

“bug” is one of my favorite songs on the upcoming project “SPILT MILK”. It's so fun and funny and simple and catchy and directly to the point, and most of my favorite songs are exactly those things. I was having a TERRIBLE mosquito infestation in my room when I made this song. It was driving me insane!” KiNG MALA shares. “I tried to imagine what the human embodiment of that type of deep annoyance and downright menacing presence was and all I could think of was a sty dude at a bar begging to see you and your girlfriend make out – and bam, the “bug” character was born. This song makes me so happy and makes me feel so weirdly powerful. It's like finally telling your middle school bully to f off. I want this song to feel like a lighthearted way of finally standing up for yourself after a long, long time of fake laughing at stupid jokes and putting up with thinly veiled misogyny.”

The KiNG ushered in her new Unbothered Era with the release of sister tracks “dirty dishes” and “sunny side up,” as well as her blasé anthem “never wanna know.”

As she searches for insect repellant to take care of the “bug” problem in her castle, her mission this fall remains the same: Protect your peace!

With a handful of nearly sold out headline shows on the agenda for fall, the KiNG is making sure her palace of emotions is sparkling clean. Apart from some SPILT MILK, of course ;)

LIVE SHOW DATES:

11/28 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

11/30 - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

12/1 - Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA

12/6 - The Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

Check out the single here: