KiNG MALA Drops New Track 'hypothetical'

Alt-pop songstress KiNG MALA — aka Areli Castro — embraces the delusion this Valentine's Day with her new track “hypothetical” – out now via Handwritten Records. This track serves as the KiNG's final gift from her latest EP SPILT MILK.

“hypothetical” showcases the KiNG doing what she does best: injecting the perfect amount of sardonic sarcasm into a nuanced narrative. Her intoxicating, intimate vocals shine over mellow guitar riffs and an addictive beat as she tells her imaginary lover they won't work out – hypothetically, of course. “In another life / You and I, we get bored / I'm hooking up with the girl next door / You're coming home less / I'm walking late more / We barely talk anymore / I can see it in my mind / Miserable by 25”

Of the track, MALA says, “This song is my final gift from the SPILT MILK era ❤️ A Valentine's Day surprise. I wrote this song nearly two years ago after reading a sci-fi novel about alternate universes and thinking “hmm I bet there are some universes out there where me and [REDACTED] worked out.” I loved the idea of writing a song about every different reality where we ended up together. I definitely have a knack for falling in love with the fantasy of who someone could be in my life, and this song made me realize that the perfect situation is just as likely as the terrible one… and they are both not my actual reality. It is a cathartic therapy session between me and my imagination.”

Last fall, the alt-pop songstress released her SPILT MILK EP to critical acclaim before embarking on a sold-out headline tour. Ones To Watch called the project “dramatic and hypnotizing” and claimed that it'll “leave a sonic bruise on the skin of anyone who dares look down on [KiNG MALA],” while Alternative Press commended her for “spin[ning] cheeky lyrics and clever songwriting into danceable tracks.” Perhaps V Magazine put it best by stating, “KiNG MALA has certainly found her sound, and this EP is a testament to her musical and personal growth.”

“hypothetical” crowns the perfect end to an era: KiNG MALA has finally cleaned up the last drops of her SPILT MILK. Keep an eye out for much more!