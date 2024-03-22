Kenya Grace Savors 'The After Taste' ﻿On New Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After building buzz to a boiling point with her single “Strangers,” singer, songwriter, producer, creator, and drum‘n'bass disruptor Kenya Grace releases her much-anticipated new project, The After Taste, out now. Listen to the self-written, produced and performed project below via Major Recordings/Warner Records.

Taking the reins as architect of her own world, Kenya tightens up a cohesive vision with an auteur's attention-to-detail and artisan's craft. Thematically, The After Taste tells a relatable story of life in the wake of a breakup, inspired by her own relationship trials and tribulations and those of her closest friends. Processing melancholy, joy, confusion, and elation out loud on the dancefloor, it traces a journey of nostalgia for what was, acceptance for what is, and an embrace of what the future could hold. Full tracklist below.

Just last week, Kenya Grace heralded The After Taste with the single “It's not fair.” Listen HERE. It has already gathered 1 million streams in addition to receiving critical acclaim.

Last year, her breakout smash “Strangers” landed like a hurricane. It tallied nearly 1 billion streams worldwide and went #1 on both sides of the pond. In addition to logging three consecutive weeks at #1 on the UK Top Singles Chart, it soared to #1 at Dance Radio in the United States and #1 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart.

It made history by marking “the first time ever that the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart has been led by a track solely, written, produced and sung by a woman.” It went platinum in three countries and reached gold status in twelve countries, including the U.S. “Strangers” also notably garnered a nomination for “Song of the Year” at the BRIT Awards. Simultaneously, Pandora, Shazam, Zane Lowe, EDM.com, and more christened her an “Artist To Watch.”

Next up, she hits the road across North America, culminating at Coachella with performances on April 13 and April 20. Kenya Grace's headline tour launches on April 3 in Toronto, ON at Axis Club and visits major markets on both coasts. See below for all upcoming tour dates and grab the last few tickets here.

Photo Credit: Michelle Hèlena Janssen