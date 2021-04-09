Kelsy Karter Covers Green Day's 'Give Me Novacaine'

oday, singer and songwriter Kelsy Karter shares a cover of Green Day's "Give Me Novacaine": watch below. This is the latest release from her upcoming covers EP, Live From Nowhere, out May 7. Pre-order/pre-save is available HERE.

On Live From Nowhere, Kelsy brings a fresh perspective and her signature mesmerizing vocals to some of her favorite songs, including "All You're Dreaming Of" by Liam Gallagher, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" by Elton John, "My Future" by Billie Eilish, "Mars" by Yungblud, and "Angels Like You" by Miley Cyrus - the latter of which she released last month.

"Billie Joe Armstrong put out a covers album last year during lockdown and it inspired me to make my own. As a massive Green Day fan, I had to cover one of their songs," Kelsy shares about the EP and the song selection. "'Give Me Novacaine' is one of my favorite Green Day songs and I hope I've done it justice."

Live From Nowhere is Kelsy's latest project since the release of her debut album, Missing Person, last fall. Rolling Stone wrote that the album is "a fun ride that explores both the struggle and joy of being a woman in what's long been viewed as a man's world; it also touches on the heartbreak-induced degeneracy that can precede finding new love and self-acceptance." Already back in the studio, Kelsy is gearing up to release more new music later this year.

Watch here: