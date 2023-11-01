Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone & More to Perform at 'The 57th Annual CMA Awards'

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, Country Music's Biggest Night broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday Nov. 8 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone & More to Perform at 'The 57th Annual CMA Awards'

The Country Music Association has revealed the second round of performers for “The 57th Annual CMA Awards.” Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Mac McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, and Zac Brown Band will all take the stage at this year's star-studded CMA Awards.

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, Country Music's Biggest Night broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday Nov. 8 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC and is available next day on Hulu.

Female Vocalist and Album of the Year nominee Ballerini will perform Rolling Up The Welcome Mat's open-hearted “Leave Me Again.” Reigning two-time Entertainer of the Year and four-time nominee this year Combs will take the stage to perform his new single “Where the Wild Things Are.”

This year's Vocal Duo of the Year nominee Dan + Shay will deliver powerful harmonies with their current hit single, “Save Me The Trouble," while three-time nominee this year Davis will perform “Next Thing You Know.” Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Johnson will perform his touching new love-song, “The Painter.”

Three-time nominee this year McBryde will perform her warm and personal single “Light On In the Kitchen," and The War And Treaty, first-time nominee this year for Vocal Duo of the Year, will perform their impassioned single “That's How Love Is Made.”  

Additional collaborations at this year's show will include a tribute to recently passed songwriter, cultural force and CMA Award winner Jimmy Buffett, featuring good friends, 11-time CMA Award winner Chesney and 10-time CMA Award winner and longtime Coral Reefer Band member McAnally, as well as 16-time CMA Award winner Jackson and 2023 Vocal Group of the Year nominee Zac Brown Band.

Four-time nominee this year HARDY, three-time nominee this year Wallen and first-time CMA Awards performer Post Malone will deliver a can't-miss medley of Country classics, while Wallen will take the stage for a second time with a surprise guest to perform a song from his Album of the Year-nominated album.  

Presenters for “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” will be announced soon. Stay tuned to CMAawards.com for more details. 

Tickets for “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” are on sale now through Ticketmaster.  

“The 57th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and Jon Macks is the Head Writer.  

For more information on “The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” visit CMAawards.com, subscribe to emails, and follow CMA on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X. Fans can listen to music featuring the CMA Awards nominees and performers on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Soundcloud, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube.

To celebrate “The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” the official merchandise line featuring tees, crewneck and other gifts is now available online. Merchandise will also be sold on-site at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8.  

About the CMA Awards    

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA's other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.” 

Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk



