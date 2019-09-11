Kelly Clarkson Announced As the Godmother to Norwegian Cruise Line's Newest Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, announced today on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that GRAMMY Award-winning artist and superstar Kelly Clarkson will serve as the godmother to its newest ship, Norwegian Encore, debuting in Miami in November.

The cruise line's President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Stuart appeared on Clarkson's new nationally syndicated daytime show produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, to invite her to join the Norwegian Cruise Line family as godmother to Norwegian Encore.

As godmother, she will perform at the christening ceremony in Miami on Thursday, Nov. 21, as well as fulfill the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming the beautiful Norwegian Encore.

"We knew we wanted someone who represents our core values," said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer. "Kelly is a role model who is passionate about family and community, as well as music and entertainment. These are our passions too! We are honored to have her join our family of godparents and look forward to celebrating Norwegian Encore's debut in Miami with her, this November."

To celebrate her new title as godmother to Norwegian Encore, Clarkson and Norwegian Cruise Line recognized and awarded 20 deserving music educators on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" with a seven-day cruise, showcasing the mutual appreciation for education and travel as a powerful tool that connects people and promotes awareness and understanding around the world.

"I am so honored to be named the godmother to Norwegian Encore, and to get to be a part of such a special ceremony to christen the new ship in Miami," said Kelly Clarkson. "I believe that surrounding yourself with the ones you love and taking time for them is important while having the most amazing and unforgettable vacation, which is what Norwegian Cruise Line stands for and provides for its guests."

Taking the brand's exclusive, stand-out attractions to the next level, Norwegian Encore will feature the world's longest race track at sea at 1,100 feet with four high-speed curves extending up to 13 feet over the side of the ship; the largest outdoor laser tag arena at nearly 10,000 square feet with the addition of augmented reality elements; and new immersive escape room and interactive theatre experiences in the 10,000-square-foot Galaxy Pavilion.

In addition to featuring many of the highly rated restaurants and lounges that have made the Breakaway Plus class one of the most innovative and successful in the company's history, Norwegian Encore will debut a new elevated Italian dining experience, Onda by Scarpetta, in collaboration with LDV Hospitality. The Tony Award®-winning musical, "Kinky Boots" will headline the world-class entertainment on board, with returning guest favorites "The Choir of Man," "Happy Hour Prohibition: The Musical" and the rocking Beatles cover band of The Cavern Club.

Launching this fall, Norwegian Encore will offer seven-day voyages to the Eastern Caribbean from Miami beginning Nov. 24, 2019; Bermuda, and Canada and New England itineraries from New York City beginning Apr. 22, 2020; voyages to the Western Caribbean from Miami beginning Dec. 12, 2020; and in the spring of 2021 will make her West Coast debut and sail to Alaska from Seattle.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line ships and their itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories