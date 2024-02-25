Kelli Welli & Red Yarn Release New Duet 'My Darling Daffodil'

Just in time for Spring! From the creative mecca that is Portland, the one and only Red Yarn, voted Best Kids' Music Performer in Portland for seven years running, joins kindie buddy, Kelli Welli, a recent John Lennon Songwriting Contest Grand Prize Winner, to bring something a little different in the kids' independent music realm - a duet between a Dandelion and a Daffodil.

The song, written by Kelli and produced by a genuine "B" (see our bumblebee above), Portland producer Bryan Daste, is all about love and admiration, paying homage to the unsung patience and persistence of flowers in nature and anticipation of the coming joy that springtime can bring.

"I was so grateful when Red Yarn agreed to sing this song with me. It's not an easy one!" says Kelli Welli. "But he brought that warm quality I'd envisioned as the voice of our Dandelion. Not sure if he's played the part of a dandelion before... but he did great!"

Releasing alongside the song, a totally fun and funky music video! Another creative Portland powerhouse, Dave Gulick of successful bands, including Derby and kindie band, Ants, Ants, Ants, flexes his animation and video creation talents. Dave teamed up with Kelli to create an animated short film that brings to life... or shall we say "springs to life"... the artwork of rising Portland artist and muralist, Maddo Hughes. Kids and grownups alike will groove along with this story of love and mutual admiration that all starts with "Cheese!" in one of those photo-cutout boards for kids. A totally unique approach by this creative team!

ABOUT KELLI WELLI:

Kelli Welli (aka Kelli Caldwell) has been called "The Pixar of Children's songwriters" for her award-winning work and commitment to keeping even the silliest of songs super smart, with full respect for kids' brains. Recently named the Grand Prize Winner in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and Top 3 in the International Songwriting Competition, Kelli draws upon her unique upbringing to create songs that often defy categorization. Kelli's wide-ranging songwriting is clever, fun, often hilarious, sometimes reflective and deeply sweet. Always genuine. Kelli's released four full albums in the last four years and can be heard on SiriusXM Kids Place Live. Her newest endeavors also include short film making, with inclusion in over 30 film festivals world-wide, including the Sonoma Film Festival, San Diego Comic Con, Children's Film Festival of Seattle, and Portland's one-of-a-kind gem, the Hollywood Theatre at PDX Airport. KELLIWELLI.COM

ABOUT RED YARN:

Red Yarn (aka Andy Furgeson) is a Texas-born, Oregon-based family performer who weaves music and puppetry into high-energy shows for all ages. With his engaging performances, rowdy folk-rock recordings, and playful music videos, this red-bearded bard reinvigorates American roots music traditions for younger generations. Red Yarn recently released his tenth in a series of award-winning albums in ten years, The Get-Together, an inclusive celebration of community, collaboration, human connection & childhood. Red Yarn & his family band have performed at Austin City Limits Festival, South by Southwest, Pilgrimage Music Fest, Stagecoach Country Music Festival, Wolf Trap National Park, Symphony Space, Pickathon, Northwest String Summit, and libraries and children's museums across the country. Accolades include: NAPPA Gold, Parents' Choice, and Fids & Kamily Music Awards, and frequent play on SiriusXM Kids Place Live. REDYARNPRODUCTIONS.COM

ABOUT BRYAN DASTE:

Bryan Daste is a multi-instrumentalist, music producer, and recording engineer based in Portland, OR. He's worked with a wide variety of artists, including touring Europe with Grammy nominee Courtney Marie Andrews, sharing the stage with the Head and the Heart as a member of Matt Hopper and the Roman Candles, playing countless shows with Emma Hill and Small Souls, and playing on Laura Sullivan's recent Grammy nominated album Pieces of Forever. He's contributed session work with Jeffrey Martin, Evan Phillips, Pretty Gritty, Myrrh Larsen, Anna Tivel and many others. As a recording engineer and producer, Bryan likes to find and highlight what's unique about each artist's music. He's a member of the Recording Academy, and has his own podcast dedicated to the art of pedal steel. BRYANDASTE.COM

ABOUT DAVE GULICK:

Dave Gulick is the driving creative force behind the bands Derby, Fremont and Teemster. Known for his infectious melodies and perfectly crafted indie rock arrangements, his work has been heard in countless television shows and advertising campaigns, including spots for Nike, Coca-Cola, Verizon and Facebook. Derby's 2008 hit "If Ever There's a Reason" was also featured in a Super Bowl spot for Ford, showcasing the band and Gulick's songwriting to a global audience. With his work in several short films, Gulick has explored multiple genres in recent years, collaborating with songwriter Johnny Clay (The Dimes) on indie film scores, rock, electronic pop and many others. DAVEWGULICK.COM

ABOUT MADDO HUGHES:

Maddo Hughes is an artist and muralist based in Portland, OR. He began his journey engaged in the task of painting theatrical sets, eventually transitioning into a career focused on murals. His approach incorporates folk art themes with elements characterized by a sense of playfulness. He has now developed into an artist with a commitment to capturing life's essence. Maddo's practice explores creating site specific artwork that is influenced by the community that it serves. MADDOMURALS.COM