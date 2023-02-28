Kelela Releases Cover of Sade's 'Like a Tattoo' to Cap off 'Credit the Culture'

Amazon Music is excited to reveal a brand-new Amazon Original cover of Sade's "Like A Tattoo," from critically acclaimed artist Kelela.

Coming on the heels of the release of Kelela's latest album, Raven, on Warp Records, the previously unreleased cover finds Kelela stripping down Sade's cult classic to piano, played by Jason Moran, and vocals. Kelela's cover marks the final piece of content to be released as part of "Credit the Culture," the ongoing celebration of Black culture and artistry from Amazon Music during Black History Month.

"This is by far my favorite Sade song, and one of my favorite songs ever written," said Kelela. "I started rinsing it when I was in high school and it's been a template for intimate music in my life ever since. I love songs that aren't self-focused, and in this one, she empathizes with a stranger in deep regret. A confessional masterpiece. I only hope I can do it justice."

As part of "Credit the Culture," Amazon Music has curated a new slate of content celebrating the artists and creators past and present who define Black culture, with new playlists, livestreams, Amazon Original songs, and more.

Earlier this month, Amazon Music launched "Honey," a brand-new playlist that blends the best new music in R&B and gospel together, highlighting the connective tissue that ties the two genres together. In addition, Amazon Music unveiled "Then & Now: Hip-Hop" and "Then & Now: R&B," two new playlists that bring the best hip-hop and R&B from the past and present.

And the music experts from Amazon Music have also curated "Black Culture Radio," a multigenre station highlighting Black artists from across genres, regions, and generations. Ask Alexa to "Play music for Black History Month" to experience "Black Culture Radio."

DJ Mode stations on Amazon Music have also highlighted groundbreaking Black artists across multiple genres, featuring special guests like Lola Brooke, Eric Bellinger, Ayron Jones, and Channel Tres each week. DJ Mode is the on-demand listening experience that combines the personalization, control, and breadth of catalog of streaming with the vibrancy and personality of DJ-hosted radio-all in one destination.

"Credit The Culture" has also highlighted the journey of influential Black artists and innovators via Group Thread, an ongoing livestreamed series of conversations-produced by Amazon Music-between artists and creators from around the world. Each week, host Nyla Symone, has led a panel of artists and industry players in conversation about their own journey of creating content and memorable experiences, with special guests including Jozzy, Baby Tate, Spinall, and Westside Boogie.

Amazon Music has curated a catalog of podcasts to highlight conversations and experiences that trace back to cultural origins, spotlight the originators, and credit Black culture for its many contributions to society, history, entertainment, and beyond. Customers can enjoy the Black History Month Podcast catalog, with shows including Broken Record with Bartees Strange, Switched on Pop with Willow, and Song Exploder with Sudan Archives.

Live now on Amazon.com, customers can celebrate Black History Month with an exclusive merch shop from Amazon Music featuring a collection of items dedicated to various Black artists like Aaliyah, Bob Marley, 2Pac, Mary J. Blige, and more.

