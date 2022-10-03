Keelie Walker Releases New Single 'SHYBOY' And Supports 'Boyzlife' On Their UK Tour

Pop artist Keelie Walker is set to release her new single 'SHYBOY' on Friday 4th November 2022. Originally performed as part of her set supporting HRVY on tour last year, 'SHYBOY' received overwhelmingly positive feedback and Keelie decided to release it as a single.

Inspired by the girls who prefer the quiet and thoughtful SHYBOYs over the popular guys, Keelie proves she is an artist to keep an eye on with this brand new dance anthem mixed by Gussy G (B-15 Project).

The track is also inspired by Keelie's own teenage years being introverted and interacting with people who were also really quiet and innocent. With SHYBOY, she is here to embrace this characteristic and inspire people to not view shyness as a weakness. She states: ''Now you have a voice, just be yourself and you still have the chance.''

Keelie Walker has been performing live to arena audiences from as young as 14 years old when she became one of the youngest artists to perform at Wembley Arena, opening for Jason Derulo on his 2 Sides World Tour.

Since then, Keelie has opened for iconic UK artists Westlife, Little Mix, and HRVY on their tours, all while under the age of 18. Her previous singles have received national and regional support from BBC Network, Kiss FM, Heat Magazine, South Wales Argus and Yorkshire Times to name a few.

While Keelie has spent most of her professional music career on the road, she has been working to finalise her debut album before heading back to the UK to support Boyzlife on tour. Showing no signs of stopping, Keelie hopes to use her music not only as a way to express her own feelings and experiences, but to relate to those who listen and spread a positive message.

With musical influences ranging from Kehlani and Beyoncé to Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, Keelie Walker is ready to return to the UK after a year of nonstop writing and recording. Be sure to follow her socials to keep up to date on future events and announcements.

Watch the new music video here: