Kayslee Don Collins (Daisy Jones & The Six) Shares Her Heartbreaker Of A New Single 'Canyon Daddy'

Fresh off the heels of recent singles “Easy to Leave,” “Cycles” and Daisy Jones & The Six soundtrack highlight, “The River,” Kayslee Don Collins' new song, “Canyon Daddy” is a melancholic heart-breaker.

“I've got my new room with a view, higher up and over you,” Collins defiantly croons in the song's chorus, as she looks forward to a more real love. Kayslee's latest venture is a collaboration with producer Ian Walsh and writer Sophie Hintze.

Speaking on the themes and origin of the new song, Collins said, “This song started as a joke. I was actively dating and I kept referring to my ideal future-husband as “Canyon Daddy” - as I dated we kept referring to each man by the location of where they lived. “Sherman Oaks Daddy” “Silverlake Daddy” “Echo Park Daddy” but no canyon daddy yet.”

She continues, “The song is a reflection of being better without your past. No longer choosing being mistreated & moving on with someone who is your fantasy. The home, the relationship, complete happiness.”

Kayslee's songwriting credits on the soundtrack for the buzzworthy miniseries, Daisy Jones & The Six – alongside tenured songwriters Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, Cass McCombs, Ali Tamposi, Taylor Goldsmith, and others – landed a #1 spot on Billboard's Soundtracks chart and #10 on Top Album Sales, less than a month after its release.

Originally from San Diego, the singer-songwriter that Playboy deemed an, “indie-pop songstress,” initially ventured to Los Angeles to further her modeling and acting career, landing campaigns for Skims, Guess, Playboy, and various commercials throughout the years. With music always being the focal point of her dreams, Kayslee began to pursue the art with a steady focus in 2018.

Honing in on a sound that is timeless yet uniquely her own, Kayslee began collaborating with writers and producers, including Joe Keefe of Family of the Year - who produced and co-wrote her debut EP in 2019, Selfish Baby. Additionally, Tyler Blake, one half of the electronic duo Classixx, got his hands on the single "Sixteen" for a remix. It was the debut release for his solo project, oceans1985, and was featured on the viral hit Netflix series, Never Have I Ever.

