Katy Perry Teams With Spotify for New 'Music in Color' Experience

Behr Paint Company has tapped singer-songwriter Katy Perry and leading audio streaming service Spotify to launch Music in Color by BEHR, an interactive audio representation of colors Katy Perry experiences through music.

This all-new color selector tool will help people discover personalized paint color recommendations through their favorite songs on Spotify. The Music in Color by BEHR tool goes live today - consumers can discover the colors of their favorite songs by visiting BehrMusicInColor.com.

The Music in Color by BEHR platform was inspired by the way Katy experiences music and its connection to color and uses Behr's superior color leadership and Spotify's unique streaming intelligence to create an immersive online discovery of paint colors. Throughout her career, Katy has always been synonymous with using color as inspiration for transformation and creativity, and BEHR helped her bring this to life through a new palette that features bold and exciting colors Laser Lemon (P290-7), Flirt Alert (P150-7) and Sea of Tranquility (P470-3) inspired by some of Katy's most notable hits including Never Really Over, Waking Up in Vegas remix and Teenage Dream.

"When I write a song, I almost always have a simultaneous sense of the accompanying visual - whether that's a strong music video idea or just a color palette vibe. It was amazing to see my colors come to life with the BEHR Music in Color experience," Katy Perry said in a statement.

Watch the new "Music in Color" film below: