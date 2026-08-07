Brandon Flowers Releases New Single TIGER'S BLOOD Ahead of THRASHER

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Brandon Flowers, frontman of THE KILLERS, has released a new single titled TIGER'S BLOOD, the third song shared from his upcoming solo album THRASHER. The track follows previously released songs PLANS and PARADISE, continuing to build out the world of the record ahead of its release via Island Records. Flowers debuted the song during a recent performance at Newport Folk Fest.

An anthemic reckoning with nostalgia, loss, and getting older, 'Tiger's Blood' follows previously released lead singles 'Plans' and 'Paradise' in offering fans a first glimpse into the world of THRASHER – Brandon's most personal work to date.

THRASHER is Flowers' first solo album in over a decade. Recorded in Nashville with longtime producers Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado, THRASHER features many of Music City's most renowned players, including longtime Gillian Welch collaborator David Rawlings on guitar, prolific and influential pedal steel player Bruce Bouton, and 85-year-old Charlie McCoy, the legendary harmonica player whose signature playing graces all four of Bob Dylan's iconic Nashville records. Rooted in his formative childhood years in the small town of Nephi, Utah, the timeless sonic approach proves to be the ideal home for Flowers' most personal and vulnerable songwriting yet.

Tracklist

1. Does It Ever Cross Your Mind?

2. One Of Us

3. Tiger's Blood

4. Plans

5. Paradise

6. Miss America

7. Angel

8. The Red Ground

9. In A Heartbeat

10. An American Dream

Brandon has also revealed touring plans for September and October in support of THRASHER. The upcoming tour will span dates in North America, the UK and Ireland. General on-sale starts today at 10am local time. For ticketing info please visit https://shop.brandonflowersmusic.com/pages/tour.

All Upcoming Tour Dates

September 1st - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

September 4th - John Anson Ford Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

September 5th - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

September 7th - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

September 8th - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

September 9th - Showbox - Seattle, WA

September 11th - Red Butte - Salt Lake City, UT

September 12th - Ogden - Denver, CO

September 15th - Palace Theatre - St Paul, MN

September 16th - The Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

September 18th - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY

September 20th - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

September 21st - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

September 23rd - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

September 24th - HISTORY - Toronto, ON

October 2nd - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

October 6th - Wynn Encore Theater - Las Vegas, NV

October 14th - Bournemouth O2 Academy - Bournemouth, UK

October 15th - Royal Albert Hall - London, UK

October 17th - Bristol Beacon - Bristol, UK

October 18th - Nottingham Rock City - Nottingham, UK

October 20th - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, UK

October 21st - Barbican - York, UK

October 23rd - O2 Academy Glasgow - Glasgow, UK

October 24th - O2 Academy Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

October 27th - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

THRASHER is set to arrive as Flowers' first solo album in more than a decade, with the singer describing the project as his most personal work to date.

Photo Credit: Chris Phelps



Photo Credit: Chris Phelps

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