Kate Peytavin Releases Heart-Aching New Single 'Whole Heart Black'

Marking the start of a new era alternative-pop artist, Kate Peytavin, releases her brand new single, “whole heart black” today via Capitol Records / S10 Records.

Teaming up with Grammy-winning Mark Nilan Jr (Tate McRae, Jimin of BTS, Lady Gaga), Mozella (Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Rihanna), and Jesse Siebenberg (Supertramp, Kesha), “whole heart black” signifies a new era for Kate.

Drawing inspiration from the alternative sounds of the late ‘90s and early 2000s, the song delves into the conflict of craving admiration and love from someone you don't want to be with. Kate mentioned, “Sometimes I don't worry enough about the future, I dive into things that probably won't work out in the long run. I have a bad habit of acting on what I want/feel in the moment. It backfires but I know I'm not the only person that struggles with this,' in relation to the song.

In tandem with the song release, Kate has also released a visualizer that connects to the concept around the single. The visualizer was created by Kate's long-time collaborator Hannah Tacher, who serves as the junior art director at Cultured Magazine. You can watch the visualizer HERE.

Hailing from Louisiana, Kate Peytavin has officially signed a major label record deal with Capitol Records / S10 Records and in conjunction signed with Kaily Nash at Roc Nation for management.  With these new developments, Kate devels in her new path with more confidence in her ability to be an artist.

Between spending the last few months working on music with some incredible talents within the industry such as Mark Nilan, Mozella, Agrin Ahmani, Yoni Asperil, Skyler Stonestreet, PHIA, and boyblue and cementing herself as an artist, the direction of Kate will truly be astonishing. Already starting the year strong, “whole heart back” serves as a re-introduction to who Kate will become as she enchants the world with her talents.

Photo : Hannah Tacher



