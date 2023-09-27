Kate Klein Releases New Single 'In my mind we're all insane'

The single is out now on all streaming platforms.

Sep. 27, 2023

Kate Klein Releases New Single 'In my mind we're all insane'

Rising pop rock artist Kate Klein has released her newest single “In my mind we’re all insane.”

Mixed by veteran producer Austin Seltzer (Royal and the Serpent, Maggie Lindemann, Beauty School Dropout), the new independent track blends pop sentiment with an alt-rock guitar-driven sound. Hard-hitting and bold-faced in its delivery, “In my mind we are all insane” makes a strong statement for Kate as an explosive artist with staying power.

“In my mind we are all insane” is a genre-defying dance anthem that explores the dizzying reality of life’s highs and lows—and celebrates them. With honesty and openness about her own day-to-day struggle to stay mentally healthy, Kate encourages listeners to find a sense of beauty amidst the chaos of life.

Drawing from her own experience chasing her dreams in Hollywood, Kate chronicles her lows (“Days I'm terrified of my dangerous mind/Days I’m just too dehydrated to cry”) with her contrasting highs (“Some days I feel life is fing beautiful”).

By coupling a high-energy beat with a deeper message of resilience, the song perfectly captures the sentiment of turning pain into a party. “In my mind we are all insane” emphasizes the unifying sentiment that we’re all a little bit crazy at the end of the day—so we might as well embrace it.

’There are days where I wake up feeling low, like nothing matters and I’m questioning my entire existence. And then there are days I wake up feeling so powerful,” Kate reflects. “There’s this expectation we all have to have the perfect life: success, popularity, lots of friends, the perfect career, and perfect relationships. We live in a sort of glass house where we avoid life’s ups and downs. But I don’t think it’s possible to learn anything from stillness and perfection. We all feel low sometimes and it’s okay to have bad days. Life is not perfect.”

Aided by her unique blend of pop and alternative rock as well as her larger-than-life personality, Kate Klein seeks to unite the “misfits” of the world with her music. With a raucous personality that’s as hard-hitting as her music, Kate is loudly and unapologetically herself—resulting in a sound that is as unique as she is.

Hailing from Italy and currently based in London and Los Angeles, Kate’s most recent single ''$erotonin pls'' found support from Jack Saunders on BBC Radio 1’s Future Artist, BBC Introducing, and various radio stations across Europe.

Previously, she was featured as MTV’s New Generation Artist of the Week and her debut single “Shooting stars” hit #10 on Music Week’s Pop Charts. Influenced by artists such as Post Malone, Bob Dylan, Debbie Harry and punk rock bands like Sum 41, Blink 182, and Panic! At The Disco, Kate Klein seamlessly mixes New Wave Punk rock with infectious pop hooks, creating a musical force to be reckoned with.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Matteo Bosonetto



