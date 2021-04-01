Kassian Remixes New York Producer Mishegas

Tomorrow, electronic duo Kassian give the remix treatment to Mishegas' latest single, "Feel It All." Mishegas is the project name for Mexico-born and New York City-based artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Emilio Quezada Ibañez. The track is off his upcoming debut EP, Temporary Love, which will be released on June 25th.

In a year void of nightlife, Mishegas also dropped the Pan Dulce Mix this week, which features dance-ready tracks from Bad Turner, Poté, Daphni, Fred Again, Vegyn, and more. Emilio identified with i-D's description of Vegyn as "club music for people who secretly hate clubs" and decided to play into that space with the mix. Listen to it here.

Mishegas, a Yiddish word that can be interpreted as hectic, crazy, or eccentric - all terms used to describe elements of his sound - is a talented multi-hyphenate with backgrounds in film, sports, travel, design, and skincare content (he co-maintains the influential Dewy Dudes podcast and social media - recent guests include Canadian producer/DJ Ryan Hemsworth and New York Magazine writer Rio Viera-Newton). He grew out of the Chicago scene, playing and touring with Shallou and TRAILS before relocating to New York. He fills his songs with distinct noise, often piling effects on recorded instruments, field recordings, or samples, then tinkering with them-adding those textures and atmospheres-until they reach a point that he finds interesting. The five songs on the EP were written while Quezada was living in Chicago and finished upon arrival in New York City this past year.

Stay tuned for more from Mishegas.

Listen here: