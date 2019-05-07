Kassi Ashton Joins Maren Morris' 'GIRL: The World Tour' For Select Dates

Kassi Ashton, one of the most compelling rising stars in Nashville has announced she will be joining select dates of Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Maren Morris' "GIRL: The World Tour" this fall, marking Kassi's first ever tour.

"I can't believe this is my first tour, it's a dream tour", says Kassi. "One, because it's with Maren, but on a bigger scale it's perfect because it's a tour of badass women who are doing it their own way and owning it completely. I think that's really powerful."

Before jumping on the tour with Maren, Kassi will be performing at this years CMA Fest in Nashville, TN, June 6-9. Along with a performance slot on the Chevy Breakout Stage, she will also join the Nissan Stadium lineup with her fellow CMA KixStart Artist Scholarship Artists - Travis Denning and Jameson Rodgers, marking her first stadium appearance during the festival. After that, Kassi will also perform at select festivals throughout the summer, including Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival, LakeShake Fest, Country Concert Festival, and Faster Horses Festival.

Please see below for a full list of LIVE dates.

TOUR DATES:

June 6, 2019 Nashville, TN CMA Fest - Chevy Breakout Stage June 8, 2019 Nashville, TN CMA Fest - Nissan Stadium Stage June 13, 2019 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival June 21, 2019 Chicago, IL LakeShake Fest July 11, 2019 Fort Loramie, OH Country Concert Fest July 21, 2019 Brooklyn, MI Faster Horses Festival Sept. 5, 2019 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theater* Sept. 6, 2019 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall* Sept. 7, 2019 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia* Sept. 12, 2019 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheater* Sept. 14, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theater* Sept. 26, 2019 Des Moines, IA Water Works Park* Oct. 18, 2019 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater*

*Supporting Maren Morris

Kassi Ashton brought a whole new attitude of her own to country music upon arrival in 2017. The California, Missouri singer and songwriter initially touched down with a string of critically acclaimed tracks. Released by UMG Nashville in conjunction with Interscope, her introductory release "California, Missouri" stirred up widespread critical acclaim from Taste of Country,CMT,The Boot, and many more. As her profile grew, she lent her voice to the standout "Drop Top" on Keith Urban's chart-topping 2018 album, Graffiti U. He went on to describe her as "such a unique, original creature." Expanding on her confessional and catchy storytelling, she maintained momentum on the summer solo song "Taxidermy." Named "Who to Watch" by Huffington Post and The Tennessean, radio personality Bobby Bones included her among his Class of 2018. Rolling Stone lauded her as "a devilish songwriter who isn't afraid to flip convention on its head," and Refinery29 also claimed, "she blends pop aesthetics with a presence doused in no-fs-left-to-give authenticity." She continues to defy convention and define a signature style on the 2019 singles "Violins," "Pretty Shiny Things" -and a whole lot more to come.





Related Articles View More Music Stories