Kassi Ashton Channels Xtina For 'Genie In A Bottle' Cover

Your wish has been granted! Kassi Ashton has returned to lend her velvety vocals to a country-fied rendition of Christina Aguilera's smash hit “Genie In A Bottle,” out now via MCA Nashville.

In true genie fashion, Ashton was inspired to record the cover after fans began flooding her messages asking for her to release it. She shares, “The cover was born from me just singing the song around my house and wondering what it would sound like slowed and run through an organic country filter.

I brought it up to my band and they instantly wanted to experiment and perform it live. It quickly became a go to cover song for us because the crowd response was more than I expected. My DMs started filling with requests for a recorded version. At the heart, it was the fans who did this. I just gave them what they wanted.”

Ashton exudes confidence throughout the song, driving home her desire for women in country to feel comfortable embracing their sexuality. “In country music, the space in which women are allowed to feel sexy about themselves, for themselves, is very small,” she explains. “I hope this widens it.”

“Genie In A Bottle” comes on the heels of her Top 40 2023 release, “Drive You Out Of My Mind,” and its silky, slowed-down companion, “Drive You Out Of My Mind” (Dark Room Edition), released in September. “Drive You Out Of My Mind” received praise from Billboard, Music Row, Country Now, and more for its energetic production and irresistible lyricism. Ashton also recently returned from a major touring run with Old Dominion, where she brought her rich vocals to fans nationwide.

If you wished for more surprises from Kassi Ashton, you'll want to stay tuned…

About Kassi Ashton

With a little bit of rock, a hell of a lot of soul, and a throwback R&B groove, MCA Nashville's Kassi Ashton is set to take the music world by storm.

“Kassi Ashton is in line for Nashville domination, and she'll do it her way – unapologetically,” proclaims PEOPLE Magazine. Kassi brings a whole new attitude to country music. The California, Missouri singer/songwriter touched down with a string of critically acclaimed tracks released by UMG Nashville in conjunction with Interscope Records.

Her introductory release “California, Missouri” stirred widespread critical acclaim from Taste of Country, CMT, The Boot, and many more. Named “Who to Watch” by Huffington Post, The Tennessean, and radio personality Bobby Bones.

Rolling Stone lauds her as “a devilish songwriter who isn't afraid to flip convention on its head,” while Refinery29 claims, “she blends pop aesthetics with a presence doused in no-fs-left-to-give authenticity,”PAPER Magazine calls her “the next big country superstar,” and American Songwriter notes, “Ashton brings powerful storytelling and a sense of poetry in every release.”

Kassi defies convention and defines her signature style with confessional, catchy storytelling and dynamic delivery on songs including her latest, “Drive You Out of My Mind,” and critically acclaimed releases “Dates In Pickup Trucks,” “Heavyweight,” “California, Missouri,” “Hopeless,” “Violins,” and more.

Photo Credit: Robby Klein