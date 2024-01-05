Kasey Tyndall Releases Electrifying New Track 'Bad For Me'

Rising River House artist Kasey Tyndall is shaking up the country music scene with her electrifying new single, “Bad For Me.” The bold release, available everywhere now, is sure to continue to establish Tyndall as a force to be reckoned with and firmly positions her as the female answer to the country-rock phenomenon that is taking Nashville by storm.

With a unique blend of country authenticity and undeniable rock 'n' roll spirit, "Bad for Me" showcases Tyndall's raw talent, captivating audiences with its edgy sound and powerful lyrics. This single perfectly captures the essence of her genre-bending style, showcasing the universal appeal of the ‘bad boy' persona. Additionally, “Bad For Me” will air on SiriusXM The Highway's “On the Horizon” show this weekend.

“I'm stoked to get “Bad For Me” out to the world. It's about needing somebody as crazy as you are,” says Tyndall. “The reaction to this song so far has been amazing and shows that many people feel the same way. It also gives a glimpse of what I have coming out in the future.”

"Bad For Me" was produced by Derek Wells and co-written by Tyndall and fellow River House writers Lukas Scott and rising indie pop phenomenon Knox Morris. The single demonstrates Tyndall's evolution as an artist and showcases her growth in songwriting while exploring new sonic territories that push the boundaries of modern country music. With its infectious hooks and gritty production, the track is sure to make a lasting impact on both country and rock enthusiasts.

This year has been full of milestones for Tyndall. Fresh off the heels of her debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry, she released “Dirt Road to Hell,” her rocking anthem for the betrayed. She was welcomed as a member of the 2023 class in CMT's Next Women of Country program and welcomed her first child in April.

She has been on a run of dates with Ashley McBryde that will continue into the spring, and she also opened for Hank Williams, Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at two major venues in the Northeast. Additionally, she opened for Old Crow Medicine Show during their annual New Year's Eve shows at the historic Ryman Auditorium.