Karissa Ella Releases New EP Blossom Lauded by Taste of Country, Parade.com

Nashville's rising star Karissa Ellareleased Blossom, today, bringing youthful energy and soul to country music fans. Inspired by the Blossom Music Center in her Ohio hometown where she fell in love with country music, the EP features six fun light-hearted summer tracks produced by Alex Seier. Songs already released from the track include "Vacay," which can be heard regularly on Radio Disney Country and "Me and Luke," which has been featured in playlists including "Cool Country" on Apple Music, "Fresh Finds Music" and "New Music Nashville" on Spotify and "Introducing: Country" on Amazon Music. The music video for "Luke and Me" was premiered this week on Taste of Country. Blossom can be streamed and purchased at all digital partners now.



Blossom Track Listing:

1. Vacay (Alex Seier, Karisaa Ella)

2. Intoxicating (Alex Seier, Karissa Ella)

3. Me and Luke (Alex Seier, Leslie Satcher, Karissa Ella)

4. Rosé All Day (Alex Seier, Karissa Ella, Maddie Wilson)

5. More Like Her (Caroline Marquard, Karissa Ella)

6. Levi Jeans (Alex Seier, Kalsey Kulyk, Karissa Ella)



"'Vacay' is the perfect soundtrack for those days in the sun... upbeat, nostalgic and lighthearted, this country gem will get you ready for a good ol' time!" - Laura B. Whitmore, Parade.com



"The light-hearted, up-tempo pop-country track ["Me and Luke"] is a breezy homage to Bryan and the many qualities that fans adore about the country superstar, who comes off like an old friend you can always count on in the lyrics." - Sterling Whitaker, Taste of Country



Karissa Ella can be heard talking about her journey, inspirations and upcoming tour dates on iHeart Radio's Rock and Review and recently performed on WSMV's Today in Nashville. She recently played on Center Stage Live at the 615 Hideaway/RFD-TV, hosts a monthly songwriter showcase at The Local, and has upcoming EP release shows in Nashville and Ohio. Karissa will also be a guest on the legendary WSM 650 AM on Coffee, Country and Cody at 7:30 a.m. CT on Monday, July 22 and on Country Fix next month. Keep up with Karissa Ella at karissaella.com.





Karissa Ella EP Release Dates:



Aug. 3 - Rootstown, Ohio - Dusty Armadillo

Aug. 5 - Nashville, Tenn. - Whiskey Jam

Aug. 6 - Nashville, Tenn. - The Local - Karissa Ella and Friends





Karissa Ella's youthful and soulful style is a breath of fresh air in today's world of country music. Inspired by the likes of Shania Twain, Gretchen Wilson, Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood, her music, writing and live performances attract people of all ages. Armed with a Music Entertainment Degree from Belmont University and having been singing for crowds from the young age of 10 years old, Karissa is one of country music's rising stars, with her song "Vacay" currently in rotation on Radio Disney Country! Karissa Ella currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee and performs at venues and private venues throughout the U.S, especially in Tenn., Wis. and Ohio. In June 2018, she completed her first EP, having co-wrote two of the three songs. "Had Enough," "Get Drunk Drink" and "Yard Sale" are all songs that are representative of what's happening on today's country music scene. Her second EP, Blossom, is available now with songs like "Vacay" already featured by Parade.comand "Me and Luke" by Medium and Taste of Country. Plan on spending a lot of time cruising along with Karissa Ella and Blossom! For more information, visit karissaella.com.





