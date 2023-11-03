Karen Nyame KG Releases 'RED' EP

British-Ghanaian artist, Karen Nyame KG, shares her highly anticipated EP, RED on her newly launched label, Rhythm in the City. Dropping with previously unheard track “Wet”, the enticing 3-tracker is a sensual exploration of Afro-electronic music, showcasing KG's masterfully honed production skills and creative vision.

A sentimental, candid insight into her deepest musings on romance, passion and lust, the project marks another step in the aptly dubbed ‘Goddess of Rhythm's' journey and sets the tone for her RITC label.

Red EP lands following a string of releases and milestone moments for the polymath, who last week celebrated a sold-out debut headline club show at Peckham Audio. Her recently released collab with Leonce “Nightryde” followed her standout remix for the inimitable Kelela's “Contact” (Warp), and single “P.L.L” (Pretty Little Liar). Gaining widespread support from fans and tastemakers Pitchfork, Fader, Complex, Crack, DJ Mag, Mixmag, Notion, BBC 6Music and more, KG's music continues to truly connect across the globe.

On the final track, “Wet”, she says, ““Wet” is naughty. Pretty much what it says on the tin, the allure of your love interest consuming you so much that it excites you, despite them being dangerous! It's a sweet and seductive uptempo Afro groove, sampling my previous work “Sensei”, layered with Ghanaian Highlife riffs supplied by Obe360. Wet is a melodic earworm.”

Self-described as “a party for the grown and sexy”, Rhythm in the City began life as an event, carefully curated by Karen herself. Developing into a sell-out event series, the strong community around RITC is a testament to Karen's bold creative vision and her much sought-after sonics.

The evolution of the platform into a label, (Rhythm in the City / RITC Records), was a no-brainer - the label sonically is a reflection of Karen Nyame KG and the parties - it's all about soul, percussive bounce, mood and melody. In her own words, “It will make you dance, seduce, but better yet, feel.”

Karen adds, “RITC is an extension of my own production signature that embodies a multitude of styles, UK Funky, Altè r&b, Afro Altè, Gqom, Amapiano, Highlife, Afro House. The RITC sound is unconventionally rhythmic, a hub for genre-bending, Afro-Electronic music. The label is all about breaking conventions and formulas in electronic dance music.”

Returning in 2018 after a break from the music industry, KG has been in the scene for over a decade and has become an iconic name. Adored globally across diasporic and electronic spheres she stands out from the crowd with her sensual, melodic sonics, and penchant for groove-laden sounds that sit at the intersection of UK club music and the sounds of African diaspora.

2022 saw Karen mark the end of summer with her sizzling single "Taboo”, tipped by COMPLEX, DJ Mag and The Wire as their best tracks for 2022. This year, she flexed her A&R hands, enlisting the mighty Afrotech pioneer DJ IC, and Batido maestro, Vanyfox to create two huge remixes for “Taboo”.

In 2021, Karen stunned faithful followers and new fans alike with the glorious EP Sensei II (Black Acre Records), featuring the widely-celebrated sound of the summer, ‘Koko' (reaching over 2 million streams) and with support from Resident Advisor, Mixmag, DJ Mag, Pan African Music and more, Sensei II truly reignited the flame for her. Truly dedicated to her craft, Karen Nyame KG continues to reach new heights as her creative and personal evolution continues.

RED is out now here:

KG 2023 - SHOW DATES

24KS Presents, 24 Kitchen Street // Liverpool - 10th November

Boiler Room, Donauweg // Amsterdam - 23rd November

Seeing Double 002, Basing House // London - 24th November

Photo Credit: Condry Calvin Mlilo