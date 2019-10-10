Karen Lee Andrews Announces 'Far From Paradise' Tour

'Oceanic Blues' trailblazer Karen Lee Andrews takes her fresh sound on tour this Spring and Summer 2019.



Starting October 16th at Lost Ones Basement Bar in Ballarat and finishing up in Sydney at The Vanguard on December 14th and playing at festivals including Marysville Jazz & Blues Weekend, Marrickville Festival, November Nights and Queenscliff Music Festival.



Titled, "Far From Paradise", the tour includes songs from her latest EP and unreleased tracks from her forthcoming album. Touring as a formidable trio, including, Yanya Boston on drums and Adam Ventoura on bass, two of Australia's most exceptional musicians. The roots of the sound are gritty guitar, glowing valves, lush tremolo and deep reverb in a distinctively fluid expression. This unique sound carries the mood and tones of the rich, warm vocals.



Andrews will also be supporting Jimmy Barnes' on his tour, "Shutting Down Your Town". This tour is set to be one the biggest rock showcases of the century and includes an impressive line-up of support acts, including Jet & Eskimo Joe and Karen Lee Andrews.

TOUR DATES



Wed 16 Oct

The Lost Ones Basement Bar - Ballarat VIC

Tickets & Details



Thur 17 & Fri 18 Oct

Birds Basement - Melbourne VIC

Tickets & Details



Sat Oct 19

Marysville Jazz & Blues Weekend - Marysville VIC

Tickets & Details



Sun Oct 20

Marrickville Festival - Marrickville NSW

Details



Sat 9 Nov

November Nights (with Thando, Caiti Baker & Jay Power) - Woodville SA

Tickets & Details



Fri 22 & Sat 23 Nov

Queenscliff Music Festival - Queenscliff VIC

Tickets & Details



Sat 14 Dec

The Vanguard - Newtown ­NSW

Tickets & Details





