Kameron Marlowe Will Release Sophomore Album 'Keepin' The Lights On'

Country powerhouse vocalist and Columbia recording artist Kameron Marlowe unveils his long-awaited sophomore album Keepin' The Lights On, available Friday, May 31.

The album's announcement is accompanied by the poignant title track and visualizer, available everywhere today. Featuring sixteen meticulously crafted tracks, including the previously acclaimed singles “Quit You,” “Strangers (with Ella Langley)” and “Tennessee Don't Mind,” Marlowe's forthcoming record is a testament to his evolution as an artist for the ages.

Enlisting esteemed writers including Kendell Marvel, Michael Hardy and Wyatt McCubbin, and produced by Dann Huff, Keepin' The Lights On extends an invitation into Marlowe's life – from childhood to modern day – through a transparent showcase of growth, maturity and most importantly, a lifetime of fulfilling promises.

“I feel like I discovered a lot about myself while making this record,” shares Marlowe. “I got to reflect on a lot of life from when I was a kid to life today. This album explores everything from loss to love, depression to joy, and overcoming the voices in your head telling you you're not good enough. I found myself looking at life through a different lens throughout the process. The namesake of the album, 'Keepin' The Lights On' came from a conversation with my dad over the holidays about how he's always thanking the man upstairs for keeping it all together, especially when times get tough. For me, this record is a reminder of hard work, dedication and keeping the promises that we make. It's still crazy to me that people are listening to a small town boy from Kannapolis, N.C., but here I am releasing my second album. I can't wait for y'all to hear it.”

With the release of the title track, “Keepin' The Lights On,” Marlowe offers his loyal fanbase a taste of what's to come. Co-penned by Marlowe, Marvel and Phil O'Donnell, the acoustic flavor of “Keepin' The Lights On” grips a softly paced melody that allows the richness of Marlowe's vulnerability to authentically deliver heartfelt lyrics. He strikes expertly timed vocal bends that make every word hold high importance.

Through a lens full of understanding who he is today, the “sterling vocalist” (MusicRow) appreciatively revisits the unconditional sacrifices that his parents made during his formative years. Marlowe shines a bright spotlight on his incredible determination as he navigates the reasons that he continues to push through the struggles of chasing down his dreams.

The upcoming 16-track output promises to showcase Marlowe's versatility as an artist, offering a blend of moments drenched in honky-tonk rhythm and melody laced with a dusty aura of solid Country gold. Focused on heart-gripping lyrics that dig into life's struggles, he exposes the familiarity of heartbreak but positively shifts into the idea of breaking down your walls to let in the one who changes everything.

With his incredibly gifted “tried and true country melodies” (Whiskey Riff) holding the bright spotlight, he balances each impeccable tone of his voice into every word with remarkable precision to authentically guide the listener through a bevy of raw emotion, whether it be on a song he co-wrote himself or through an outside cut that perfectly fit his story.

The album announcement follows the release of “Strangers (with Ella Langley),” and the momentum carried over to a fiery new music video to put the “steamy, well-produced twist of a ballad” (Country Central) into visuals.

Of the red-hot collaboration, Billboard hails they “offer a mighty vocal pairing” as their “octave-jumping talents push the other's to ever-heightened moments of angst.” The performance sees “sparks fly” (MusicRow) as the powerhouse duo “bring their a-game vocals to the agonizingly beautiful song” (Country Swag).

A streaming and vocal powerhouse with over 860M total global streams to date, Marlowe charges into 2024 as MusicRow's Next Big Thing, reinforcing previous acclaim from Opry's NextStage, CMT's Listen Up, Amazon Music's One to Watch, Pandora, Spotify and more than a dozen media outlets. He gears up to head Down Under with Lainey Wilson for her Country On Tour kicking off March 20 and will share his new music on his headlining Strangers Tour with Tucker Wetmore come April. As 2024 shapes up to be his biggest yet, more exciting announcements can be expected very soon.